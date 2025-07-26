Diamondbacks Call Up New Flamethrowing Lefty Reliever
The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up recently-acquired left-hand reliever Brandyn Garcia prior to the start of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a move initially reported by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro on X.
Right-hand reliever Trevor Richards has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Brandyn Garcia
Garcia is a 25-year-old left-hand relief pitcher the Diamondbacks just acquired from the Seattle Mariners as part of a trade that sent Josh Naylor to Seattle.
Arizona also acquired right-hand starter Ashton Izzi in the deal, but he is in High-A Hillsboro to start his Diamondbacks career.
Garcia is a lefty with a big two-seam fastball that averages 97 MPH. He also has a slider and a sweeper. Converted from starter to reliever by the Mariners in 2025, he posted a 3.51 ERA across Double- and Triple-A before getting called up to the majors.
Garcia appeared in two games in MLB for Seattle before the trade, allowing one run in two innings.
The D-backs currently have two left-hand relievers in the bullpen, Andrew Saalfrank and Kyle Backhus. Another lefty, Jalen Beeks, is soon to be activated from the 15-day injured list.
It will be interesting to see if the D-backs carry four left-hand relievers long term, or if there are other moves.
Calling up Garcia right away was somewhat of a surprise. He was optioned to Triple-A immediately after the trade, and general manager Mike Hazen seemed to indicate that Garcia still had some development left to do in the minors.
Specifically, command and control have been the biggest things holding Garcia back from dominating with his lively stuff. He walked 17 in 33.1 innings this year, and then three more in his two innings in MLB.
Said Hazen on Friday, "I do know the stuff is really good. And if we can harness it into attacking the strike zone and hitters, I think we'll be in a decent spot."
The team's plan is obviously to give him a chance to work that out at the major league level.
Trevor Richards
Richards is an eight-year major league veteran who was released by the Royals earlier in the year and signed by the Diamondbacks to a minor league deal on June 19.
After making a dozen appearances for the Reno Aces, Richards was added to the 40-man roster and called up July 18 in a flurry of moves.
Richards appeared in just two games, throwing 2.2 innings and allowing one run on four hits. The 32-year-old right-hander has a career 4.53 ERA in 565 major league innings.
He began his career as a starter, but since 2021 he's been primarily a relief pitcher with just a few spot starts. Richards career reliever ERA is actually higher than his starter's ERA however, 4.76 vs 4.31.