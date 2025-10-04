Diamondbacks Catcher Elects Free Agency
According to the transaction logs on his player page, long-tenured Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera has officially elected free agency.
In addition, right-handed long reliever Jake Woodford has also chosen to test his market.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera Tests Free Agency
For the first time since 2013, Herrera will not be an official member of the D-backs' organization.
The 29-year-old switch-hitter joined the D-backs as an international signing at 16 years of age, working his way up the minor leagues and spending parts of the last four major league seasons in Arizona.
Herrera has never been much of a heavy hitter, slashing .187/.285/.259 for the 2025 season. He set a career-high in homers with two, after recording his first major league longball in the 2024 season.
But once starting catcher Gabriel Moreno returned, there was a decision to make. Veteran backup James McCann had emerged as a positive presence in Arizona's clubhouse, with more tangible success at the plate, as well.
That forced the D-backs to make a tough decision. Ultimately, they decided to DFA Herrera in favor of McCann and Moreno. Herrera cleared waivers and returned to Triple-A Reno, where he hit .278/.381/.417 in 11 games
While Herrera hasn't exactly been a top-line catcher, he was always ready to step in when called upon. Manager Torey Lovullo spoke fondly of him at the time of his initial DFA.
"Talk about toughness, engagement, and the ability to care about his brother. I think he's at the head of the class. So a great example for what we all want to be if we're talking about being an Arizona Diamondback," Lovullo said.
Undeniably, the D-backs are a better team with Moreno healthy, and McCann's veteran leadership proved to be a major positive for both the young group of hitters and a struggling pitching staff.
There's little question Arizona made the right decision to retain Moreno and McCann, and Herrera may still end up back in the D-backs' organization. But, if Herrera does land elsewhere in free agency, it will be strange to see the long-time D-back don another uniform.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford Elects Free Agency
Woodford, meanwhile, was a mid-season addition to Arizona's bullpen. He had some success in a length-focused role and even delivered some high-pressure ninth inning performances.
Ultimately, however, he was knocked around for 10 runs (nine earned) in his last 3.1 innings of work. He ended his tenure with the big league club owning a 6.44 ERA and was designated for assignment on September 21.
Woodford cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno, where he did not make an appearance. He'll test free agency, and a return seems unlikely.