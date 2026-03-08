Why Gabriel Moreno's Poor Spring Stats Shouldn't Worry D-backs Fans

The ball nearly landed on the concourse at Salt River Fields on Scottsdale. Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno had just hit the D-backs' furthest home run of spring training — and the furthest of his career.

The ball traveled an unbelievable 460 feet to left, coming off the bat at 112.8 MPH. That is also Moreno's hardest-hit career ball.

Arizona's catcher has not filled up the box score much in Cactus League play. In fact, he's been hitting a dismal .150, though many of those outs have been quite loud. But on Saturday, Moreno etched his first spring homer to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants.

The results may not be there fully, but there's no reason to panic over Moreno's production.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno Delivers Massive Blast

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) walks out onto the field before they play the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona would ultimately go on to lose the contest 7-4 as a result of poor pitching, but it was an encouraging sign to see Moreno tee off on a pitch that strongly. The pitch was a sinker down and inside from Giants right-hander JT Brubaker.

"Gabi pounds that ball right?" manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "He's a good hitter, he's going to get his hits, he's going to go out there and take care of the zone, swing at strikes, and he'll be fine. But it was nice to see him have some success."

Moreno is going to be a key member of Arizona's lineup this season after missing much of 2025 due to a fracture in his finger. Both offensively and defensively, the D-backs need their young star catcher at his best.

The potential has been there, Moreno simply has not been healthy for a full season up to this point, and has struggled with some of the more veteran-like aspects of the game, such as pitch-calling.

Having a veteran like James McCann behind Moreno is certainly an excellent insurance policy, but Moreno has displayed too much talent at and behind home plate to not be a heavy feature of Arizona's potent lineup in the coming season.

"I'm always working to get where I am right now," Moreno told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers in an interview at the advent of Cactus League play. "I feel like I'm in a good spot hitting. So, I've just got to keep working the little things, my routine to be consistent all year."

"I don't have pressure... I just go in there and be Gabi. I know I'm a good hitter. I have a lot of confidence when I'm in the box. So, just go and do my job," Moreno said.

Despite playing only 83 games, Moreno hit to an impressive .285/.353/.433 slash with a career-high nine homers in the 2025 season. A full year's worth of that is an extremely productive player.