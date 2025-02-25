Diamondbacks' Closer Riddle Won't be Easy to Solve
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo loves to use metaphors from other sports to describe his thoughts and what's happening around him. So it was with a bemused look when he was asked if he started camp on the one-yard line with regards to the closer situation, what yard line is he on now?
"Probably negative," Lovullo quipped. Asked if he meant a safety, he said "Yeah, maybe I'm one yard ahead of where I was before."
The reason behind that is prior to the game Tuesday afternoon at Sloan Park, he hadn't seen any of them pitch in a game. Lovullo intentionally slow played their roll out into Cactus League games, preferring to let minor league relievers get the bulk of the innings through the first week of games.
The scheduled pitchers for Tuesday's game were Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, and Kyle Nelson, among others. Ginkel, Puk, and Martinez are all candidates for the closer role.
Kendall Graveman, who threw an impressive live batting practice session on Monday, is a dark horse.
Tuesday's game showcased the talents and bonafides of Ginkel, Puk, and Martinez. Each worked a dominant scoreless inning. Ginkel struck out two and induced a weak fly out. Puk also struck out two, and got a groundout to third.
Martinez walked the leadoff hitter in his inning, but promptly induced a 4-6-3 double play. Another routine ground ball to second base was muffed by Conor Kaiser for an E-4, but Martinez cleaned up the inning by striking out Pete Crow-Armstrong for the third out.
Don't expect spring training results to be the final arbiter however.
"I think the track record is an indication for me in this case. You can be fooled by spring training. We try not to make spring training decisions, but we have to because that's all we have to go on for this part of the competition."
While looking for a separator going forward, Lovullo can't help but look to the past.
"I know what Kevin Ginkel did in that role as a closer last year. I remember that A.J. Puk barely gave up a run from the time he got over here. I know that J-Mart [Justin Martinez] has amazing stuff. I know [Kendall Graveman], when healthy, is X, Y, and Z and able to go out there and make big pitches and get big outs.
"So I've got to see all that. I want to see where it is presently and then make some really, really tough decisions."
If looking for track record to help read the tea leaves of where this might end up, it's no easier from the outside looking in.
Over the last two seasons, Ginkel has posted a 2.85 ERA and a 2.87 FIP while throwing a workhorse 135 innings. He struck out 147 batters and walked just 38 in that span. He was dominant in the run to the World Series in 2023, and stepped into the breach admirably when Paul Sewald was injured early last year.
Puk threw 57.2 innings in relief in 2024, split between the Miami Marlins and the Diamondbacks, who he joined after a deadline trade. All he did was post a 1.72 ERA as a reliever, striking out 76 and walking only 11.
As a Diamondback he gave up just one run in his first 29 outings before allowing three runs on two homers in his final game of the year against the Padres. While Puk is a weapon in the seventh or eighth when you need a left-on-left matchup, Lovullo said that handedness would not be a negative factor.
Martinez took over the closer's role for about five weeks from early August to early September and saved eight of nine chances. But he also struggled in some tie games and non save situations, and had to be talked in off the ledge a few times during some highwire saves.
There is no question Martinez possesses the best stuff of any of them, with a four-seam and sinker that regularly top 100, and a devastating splitter and slider. He rode that arsenal to a 2.48 ERA in 72.2 innings with 91 strikeouts against 36 walks.
But the team appears reluctant to fully turn the reins over to him. He appears to let his emotions get to him sometimes, resulting in overthrowing and wildness. If he overcomes those issues, he could be one of the most lights-out closers in the league.
It was surprising perhaps to hear Lovullo mention Graveman in the same vein as a competitor for the closer's role. The right-hander has been primarily a setup man in his career, although he does have ninth inning closing experience.
Graveman did not pitch in 2024, recovering from shoulder surgery. In 186 games from 2021-2023 for the Mariners, White Sox, and Astros he posted a 2.74 ERA and registered 24 saves while striking out 193. He did walk 82 however, leading to a 3.74 FIP.
All three of the favorites looked sharp and ready to go on Tuesday. Certainly what Lovullo saw only reinforced that he has three great options, but it's doubtful he's any closer to choosing one to be his closer.