D-backs' Corbin Carroll Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award
On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced star outfielder Corbin Carroll will be the team's nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award — an award predicated on off-field character and positive involvement in local communities.
According to MLB.com:
"The Roberto Clemente Award, considered baseball's most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers, annually recognizes the MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field."
Every year, one player from each MLB team offers a nominee for the character-focused award. Fans can vote for their team's nominee here until September 28.
The eventual winner, chosen by a combination of fan vote and panel vote, will be announced during the 2025 World Series.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks have named Corbin Carroll as their 2025 Roberto Clemente Award nominee. One of baseball’s brightest stars, Carroll is building a legacy rooted in humility, integrity, and compassion—the same values that defined Clemente’s extraordinary life," reads a press release from the Diamondbacks.
"Carroll, who exemplifies the spirit of Roberto Clemente through his excellence on the field and unwavering commitment to community service, will be recognized during a special pregame ceremony tonight, September 15 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day."
Arizona's young star has been involved in countless initiatives in his short tenure, particularly supporting the D-backs' affiliated youth baseball programs.
"From the moment he arrived in Arizona, Carroll immersed himself in causes that matter, especially those supporting youth and underserved communities," the release continued.
"He is a cornerstone of the D-backs’ Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program as a spokesperson and hands-on leader through his own CC7 Fund, surprising the teams with a special clubhouse welcome with custom lockers full of Nike uniforms and gear."
Carroll also dedicates a large portion of his time to the local Boys and Girls Clubs.
"When he learned that many Phoenix-area high school athletes lacked cleats for tryouts, Carroll personally selected, purchased and donated 160 pairs of Nike cleats.
"During the offseason, he actively participates in charitable events—shopping for underserved youth, visiting Boys & Girls Clubs, and leading winter clinics with energy and heart," said the release.
Carroll continues to be a major facet of the Diamondbacks' organization, through his exceptional play on the field, humility and positive contributions to the local community.