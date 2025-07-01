Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll to Begin Swinging a Bat Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks manager said on Monday that Corbin Carroll will start taking "dry swings" without impacting a baseball as early as Tuesday.
Carroll is on the injured list with chip fracture in his left wrist suffered June 18 on a hit-by-pitch in Toronto. The star outfielder has been doing all baseball activity except swinging a bat, including running, shagging balls, and even participating in bunt practice on Monday.
Lovullo believes that Carroll is driving for a return by the All-Star game. "I know that if he gets nominated to play in the All-Star game, he would love to play, and I think he's really driving hard at getting himself right before that if that does come up."
Carroll was voted to the All-Star team in 2023 during his Rookie of the Year campaign. This year he's batting .255/.341/.573, .914 OPS with a 20 home runs, nine triples, and 57 runs scored.
He finished seventh in Phase 1 of the fan voting, and did not make Phase 2 as a finalist. He still has a chance to be selected by player/coach voting or the commissioner's office.
Christian Mena (Teres Major strain) is till just doing range-of-motion exercises and has not picked up a baseball yet according to Lovullo. He did not completely rule out the possibility of a September return, but it's too far off to project that at this point.
Josh Naylor is still out of the lineup with neck spasms. "The neck and the right side is starting to relax, and there's a little more comfort" said Lovullo. "Not perfect yet. Took some swings. He's going to continue to work on it with an eye on being available at some point during the day today."
Kendall Graveman (Hip Discomfort) will throw another bullpen on Tuesday and then look to throw to live batters later in the week.