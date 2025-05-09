Diamondbacks to Debut New City Connect Jerseys vs Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning up the heat for their second game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club will debut its brand-new "Serpientes" City Connect jerseys on Thursday, taking the field in the revamped purple and teal for the first time.
On May 5, the Diamondbacks uncovered the latest addition to their wardrobe, releasing their new line of Serpientes merchandise to fans, and revealing their new City Connect uniforms for the 2025 season and beyond.
The jerseys feature a deep purple gradient with a snakeskin pattern. The previous "Serpientes" design makes its return, but this time in teal. White pants accompany the set, along with numerous Arizona-themed details worked in.
But on May 9, in front of an assumedly-large crowd with Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in town, Arizona will wear their purple and teal in-game for the first time. They'll wear them back-to-back nights, on both Friday and Saturday.
These much-hyped jerseys have become an instant fan-favorite, in an homage to Phoenix night life. But it's not just the fans who have had positive feedback.
"I think they did a really good job," said Diamondbacks' ace Zac Gallen. "I think they incorporated some nice subtle touches in there that I think people will appreciate more when they see the jersey in person, with this kind of snake print pinstripe in there."
"And then for me, with the purple, and keeping 'Serpientes,' I think was really cool. I think they did a really good job, so I'll be excited to see them on the field," Gallen said.
The ace has notably campaigned for the Diamondbacks to add purple to their uniform rotations, ever since the D-backs celebrated the 25th anniversary of their creation with a series in throwback purple pinstripes.
"I had bargained for purple for so long, and just kind of had to talk to a lot of people who are from here, immersed in the community, and that was something they really wanted to see come back. ... But the pants, to me, are a cool touch, with the piping down the side being a snake print, purple, teal.
"There were some cool added details in there that we weren't privy to when... they gave us the opportunity to see what they were going to narrow it down to," Gallen said.
Fans can purchase these new uniforms, as well as peruse a wealth of other "Serpientes" City Connect-themed merchandise at the Chase Field team store. More information can be found at dbacks.com/cityconnect.
The Diamondbacks will also celebrate the new City Connects on May 31, with a Serpientes-themed Geraldo Perdomo bobblehead giveaway. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive one, free of charge with any ticket.
Arizona couldn't have waited for a tougher matchup to showcase these jerseys. They'll face the Dodgers on Friday at 6:40 p.m., fresh off a well-rounded 5-3 win over their NL West rivals on Thursday. As impressive as the win was, it will be tough to keep LA down.
Look good. Feel good. Play good.