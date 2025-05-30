D-backs DFA Former All-Star Reliever in Flurry of Roster Moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply for assignment, the team announced Friday.
The move comes as the latest element of a flurry of recently-reported roster moves. On Thursday, it was reported that top prospect Jordan Lawlar and right-hand reliever Kevin Ginkel would be optioned to Triple-A. Arizona has also made the re-signing of Ildemaro Vargas official, and called up right-hand reliever Jeff Brigham from Triple-A.
"In the case of the call-ups, everybody that has been in this organization knows Ildemaro, knows he's got great bat-to-ball skills. He can play a variety of positions. Switch-hitter gives me a lot of versatility off the bench," Lovullo said.
"Jeff Brigham was signed as a non-roster free agent. I remember the conversation I had with him at the very end of the year. I said, 'just make sure that you flush what's going on. You've got to go down, make some pitches, string together some good outings, and you never know what's possible. ... So it was nice to see him walk into my office when he got here," the manager continued.
Mantiply's DFA is not a shocking move, considering his poor results of late, and the need to cleat a spot on Arizona's 40-man roster for Vargas. Mantiply had struggled to the tune of a brutal 15.83 ERA in the major leagues this season, allowing 17 earned runs in just 9.2 innings of work. He allowed 26 hits, including five home runs. Of his 10 outings with the D-backs, only two were scoreless affairs.
The veteran lefty was optioned to Triple-A on April 19 before being recalled on May 10. He was sent back down after just five days.
With the Reno Aces, Mantiply's struggles persisted. Though Reno is a hitter's ballpark in an offense-heavy Pacific Coast League, Mantiply gave up nine runs (seven earned) over 11.1 innings. He surrendered 14 hits, including four homers in that span.
Mantiply is a former All-Star, getting the nod for an excellent 2022 season that saw him pitch to a 2.85 ERA and 2.83 FIP, but those days have seemingly passed. The left-hander balanced excellent stretches of pitching with some struggles throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons. His velocity and command have also taken a sharp dive in the 2025 season.
His sinker/four-seamer combo struggled to reach 90 MPH, averaging 88, while his location frequently left hittable pitches in the heart of the zone. His sinker has been slugged to a 1.143 clip this season, while the curve was slugged .955 by opposing hitters.
Arizona will now have seven days to either trade, release, or outright him. Since he has been outrighted by the Diamondbacks' organization before (2020), Mantiply is eligible to reject the outright assignment and elect free agency.