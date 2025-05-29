Report: D-backs Option Top Prospect to Triple-A
According to a report from Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned infielder and top prospect Jordan Lawlar to Triple-A Reno.
In his stead, Arizona will be calling up veteran utility infielder and former Diamondback Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas had signed a minor league deal with Arizona prior to the 2025 season, but reportedly opted out of his contract on Tuesday, May 27 after spending the first portion of the season with the Reno Aces.
According to Gambadoro, Vargas re-signed with the D-backs' organization just one day after becoming a free agent — he'll now have a shot in the majors.
Lawlar made a pair of errors in Wednesday's deflating loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He booted a sharp ground ball and made an ill-advised throw attempt to second base where there was no throwing lane. The second error led to two runs scoring.
But it wasn't just Wednesday's errors. The 22-year-old had struggled to find his footing in the majors this season, going 22 plate appearances without picking up his first major league hit since he was first called up in 2023.
He struck out nine times and walked three times, particularly struggling to hit breaking pitches off right-handers. This was an issue in the minors highlighted by Diamondbacks On SI analyst Michael McDermott, predicting MLB pitchers would exploit this weakness.
Lawlar been raking to the tune of a .336/.413/.579 slash with the Aces prior to his call-up. While the Pacific Coast League's offensive numbers can be quite inflated, Lawlar had been on an excellent tear, mashing opposing pitchers and homering six times in 37 games. Granted, most of that damage was coming on fastballs.
Arizona's No. 1 prospect and MLB's No. 4 prospect has a bright future if he can work out his growing pains in the minors. He's raked every year he's been healthy, though a series of injury issues derailed most of a crucial 2024 development season for him.
Vargas, meanwhile, spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Diamondbacks from 2017-2020. Though his bat has not been the definition of a weapon, he's been a steady presence through his career, serving as a utility man in a variety of infield roles.
Vargas had been locked in a tight D-backs roster battle in Spring Training, losing out to the speedy Garrett Hampson. Hampson was later released by Arizona.
Vargas hit to a .375/.434/.625 slash with two homers in Spring Training. So far in 49 games with the Aces, he's hit .261 with a .727 OPS, including five homers, eight doubles and two triples. He'll have another major league opportunity now as the Washington Nationals (the team Vargas spent the past three seasons with) come to Chase Field for three games.