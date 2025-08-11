Diamondbacks DFA Veteran Reliever in 4-Player Roster Move
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a four-player roster move, shuffling their bullpen once more.
Right-hander Kendall Graveman has been designated for assignment alongside right-hander Jeff Brigham.
Arizona also recalled righty flamethrower Juan Morillo from Triple-A Reno, and claimed right-hander Gus Varland off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Varland will report to Triple-A.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Kendall Graveman
Graveman simply had not panned out in terms of results with the D-backs this season. Arizona signed him to a free agent deal in the offseason in hopes of finding a reliable back-end arm with high-leverage experience.
But the veteran spent the first month and a half of 2025 on the injured list with a lower back strain. He made his return in May, and looked solid until a blowup outing on July 7.
He went back on the IL on June 9 with a hip impingement. When he returned in mid-July, he put together four of five scoreless outings.
But an unfortunate stretch in August ballooned his ERA over 7.00. On Sunday, Graveman was knocked around for three runs on three hits and a walk against the lowly Rockies, turning a 12-3 blowout into a 12-6 game.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Make Franchise History In Exciting Sweep
Graveman's time with the D-backs may be done.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Juan Morillo
The 26-year-old Morillo has been an exciting young arm to watch for the D-backs this season. He's had some highs and some lows, but his upper-90s and occasionally triple-digit fastball has been a weapon.
Morillo was growing into a more high-leverage role, but does still have a significant command issue. He was blown up for four runs in one inning on July 12, which earned him a 4.94 major league ERA and a trip back to Reno.
Morillo has had very solid results in Reno, pitching to a 3.00 ERA over 15 innings in the extreme hitter's environment of the PCL. He's walked eight while striking out 17.
If Morillo can gain some control of his arsenal, he has a high-leverage future in the majors. But that remains a question.
Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Gus Varland off Waivers
Varland is a 28-year-old right-handed reliever with an enormous 15.19 K/9 in Triple-A this season. He's struck out nine in 5.1 innings with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate.
His ERA, however, is well north of 5.00. Varland pitched 26.1 innings in the majors for the Dodgers and White Sox in 2024, throwing to a 3.42 ERA with 27 strikeouts.
He'll serve as minor league depth for the time being.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Jeff Brigham
The D-backs signed Brigham to a minor league deal in the offseason. The 33-year-old veteran reliever threw to a 5.23 ERA in Reno. He's been on the minor league IL since July 29.
Brigham made four appearances in the majors this season, giving up three runs over 3.1 innings on seven hits and a walk.
A dramatic blown save in relief of the injured Justin Martinez (in which he did not record an out) ended his 2025 MLB tenure with Arizona.