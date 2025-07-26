Report: Yankees Back Off Potential Trade for D-backs' Eugenio Suárez
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez likely won't be heading to the Bronx after the Yankees made a trade for former Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon on Friday.
New York was one of the countless teams who have inquired on Suárez, and appeared to be among the frontrunners for a potential trade, but a recent report says they've backed off that pursuit since.
According to a recent report from insider Francys Romero on X/Twitter, the Yankees are no longer heavily pursuing a trade for Suárez following their deal with Colorado, and instead are looking at other names for potential acquisitions.
"The Yankees have distanced themselves from a potential trade for Eugenio Suárez and are now focusing on names like Brendan Donovan, Willi Castro, and Yoan Moncada, per sources," Romero wrote.
Considering New York has found itself a premier defensive third baseman in McMahon, they now have more positional flexibility to target other names for their offense.
That said, Suárez remains one of the hottest trade pieces on the market.
While there is no guarantee that Arizona will choose to sell Suárez (or any of their other available pieces), it feels likely that the D-backs will look to recoup value and prepare for the future of their club.
According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambodoro, 12 different teams have called about the All-Star.
That number may have risen since that report surfaced. The Philadelphia Phillies are the latest team to be linked to Suárez, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Scott Lauber.
The D-backs made their first Deadline move on Thursday, sending first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects. If Suárez is moved, he may be one of the last moves made due to his high-volume market.
Suárez has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay a member of the Diamondbacks, even telling manager Torey Lovullo, "please don't trade me."
"I really genuinely think that he has loved his time here. He's told me that over and over again," Lovullo said on his weekly Arizona Sports radio appearance Friday.
"Whatever happens, I know that the Diamondbacks are a good team because he's been in this organization. If he is moved... there's going to be a great reason why he was moved and it's going to make both parties on both sides get a little bit better."
The decision is not Lovullo's, of course, but rather GM Mike Hazen's.
Hazen would not commit to a specific Deadline strategy in a recent press conference, but did say Arizona is still looking to buy controllable players, and that he may not choose to sell all of their pending free agents.
Suárez is hitting to an exceptional .249/.321/.587 slash with 36 homers this season, although he's gone 0-for-11 with six strikeouts in his last three games.
Regardless, he'll bring plenty of power (and positivity) to whichever organization ends up with him on their roster. It may even be the Diamondbacks.