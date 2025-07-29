D-backs May Have Avoided Disaster with Eugenio Suárez Injury
The tough blows continue to fall for the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Monday, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez exited a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning after taking another pitch off the hand.
Suárez was in clear pain after being hit on what appeared to be the right index finger by the 96 MPH fastball.
Upon inspection by trainer Ryan DiPanfilo, Suárez winced and pulled his hand away. He quickly walked off the field without much deliberation.
Initial x-rays did come back negative, per the Arizona Republic's Jose Romero, although this does not necessarily guarantee Suárez avoided serious injury. For now, he's day-to-day, and will get more testing done Tuesday.
"You see your athlete get hit and his reaction is not great," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame, speaking to Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh.
"He's very tough and he never ever winces. And when he does, there's something that is clearly wrong."
Suárez has been the center of a whirlwind of trade rumors after an incredible start to his 2025 season, hitting 36 homers and knocking in 87 RBI to this point.
With the D-backs struggling greatly, it's been reported that at least 12 teams have inquired on the All-Star slugger for a potential deal.
Those talks have clearly weighed on Suárez, as he's gone just 2-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in his last five games.
It's not the first — or second — time Suárez has been hit on the hand this season. He was hit twice by White Sox starter Shane Smith, once in a game in Chicago, and once near the end of the the All-Star Game. He avoided serious injury on both occasions.
Regardless of GM Mike Hazen's plan for the upcoming Trade Deadline, the Diamondbacks cannot afford to lose one of their best run-producers. And it may put a damper on trade talks, as well.
While Suárez has expressed his desire to stay with the D-backs, there's not much he can do for this team from the Injured List, either.
If Suárez does end up missing serious time, Hazen may be forced to hold on to his All-Star third baseman, limiting Arizona's Deadline return.