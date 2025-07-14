Diamondbacks Draft South Carolina Outfielder in Fifth Round
With the 153rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected outfielder Nathan Hall out of the University of South Carolina.
Hall is just the second position player Arizona has taken in this year's draft, with three straight pitching prospects drafted with their last three picks.
Hall is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He spent his first two college seasons with Clemson before transferring to South Carolina.
Hall enjoyed success at the plate and defensively in his 2025 season. He hit .322 with an .883 OPS. He struck out 28 times against 27 walks.
Hall is not much of a power hitter, but has developed a little bit of pop. After barely slugging above .300 in his first two seasons, that number shot up to .486 in 2025.
Still, Hall is mainly a bat-to-ball contact hitter. He limits swing-and-miss, runs well, and plays solid outfield defense with a plus-grade arm.
Despite the larger frame, Hall recorded 14 stolen bases in 2025, and was only caught stealing twice.
The Diamondbacks have generally gone with outfielders of smaller stature in past years. Hall, however, blends size with speed and outfield defense.
If he can hone in his throwing arm to be accurate and consistent, he'll be a plus defensive outfielder with excellent on-base skills, though he has just 39 walks in 351 plate appearances.
At 21 years old, he's still got plenty of time to develop, but he'll come into the minor league system with multiple years of college baseball under his belt.
