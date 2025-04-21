Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson Makes Dramatic Return to MLB
It's been a long, difficult road for Arizona Diamondbacks fiery right-hander Drey Jameson. But on Easter Sunday, the 27-year-old got his first taste of MLB action in nearly two years — in the highest-possible leverage.
In 2023, after serving as both a starter and reliever, Jameson suffered the dreaded elbow injury that has ruined many a pitcher's season. After a failed attempt to rehab without a procedure, Jameson eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2023.
The righty didn't pitch in a game for all of 2024, and finally made his return to a mound in 2025 Spring Training. Jameson looked electric this spring, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing just one run while striking out four. His fastball reached into the 100 MPH range.
There were still some boxes to check, however. Jameson opened the year in Triple-A Reno, looking to put the finishing touches on his medical clearance. Torey Lovullo had noted before that the team was looking for Jameson to throw back-to-back games and multiple innings without issue before calling upon him.
But a meltdown by relievers Bryce Jarvis and Joe Mantiply, as well as an injury to co-closer A.J. Puk forced the D-backs' hand. They needed fresh relievers, and Jameson's number was among those called on Saturday.
Jameson didn't pitch on Saturday. But on Sunday, he got his first taste of MLB action since 2023 — and it was a big spot for the fireballer.
The Diamondbacks were desperate to claim the final game of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs after dropping the first pair. In a gritty, low-scoring contest, the D-backs held a 3-2 lead in extra innings.
No lead is safe in extras, but with the ghost runner at second, a one-run margin is hardly anything to work with. The toughest of closers often fail to throw shutout innings in these circumstances.
But with closer option Justin Martinez unavailable due to fatigue, manager Torey Lovullo sent Jameson out for the save — only the second opportunity of his career.
With Jon Berti at second base and Ian Happ at the plate, Jameson didn't shy away from the strike zone. He fired a low fastball, which Happ made solid contact with. However, the ball was lined directly to Geraldo Perdomo, who quickly stepped on the bag ahead of a returning Berti for an unassisted double play.
With no base traffic left, Jameson calmly retired Kyle Tucker, ending his first MLB outing of the season and securing the win for the D-backs.
Still shaking from the adrenaline, Jameson spoke to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.
"I had some Red Bulls in me, but it's good," the witty reliever remarked.
But Jameson expressed his gratitude for the spot he was in, and the ability to go out and get such a big opportunity, two years removed from his last MLB inning.
"Honestly, it's just kind of a blur right now. Just the fact that I'm even back here in this situation after what happened, [the] injury, and I'm just grateful to be here," Jameson said.
"That [double play] was a huge play. ... I could just not really worry about runners, and just pitch out of the windup and feel myself."
Jameson later told Jackson that he was grateful for the pressure the save opportunity presented. In fact, he preferred that pressure for his first outing of the season.
"I'm honestly glad that's how it was. Because it put pressure on me to come in and throw strikes, not beat around the bush and to have guys earn it, in a sense. ... I didn't want to come in and walk anyone. That's the best situation and I'm glad that that's the situation I got put in in my first outing," Jameson said.
"I'm just proud of the way he went out there and executed," Lovullo told Jackson postgame. "He's fearless, and that's that's one of the things that we love so much about Drey.
"It [was] his first outing of the year, especially coming back after Tommy John surgery. So it was a hard landing and he accepted the responsibility and he did it very, very well," Lovullo said.
Perhaps this is the start of something new for both Jameson and the Diamondbacks. The flamethrower certainly has the stuff — and the mentality — to pitch significant high-leverage innings for Arizona in the future. Regardless, Jameson can now put his signature on a tough win, in a tough situation.
"I was talking to my mom earlier. When I got the call up for my [MLB] debut, and I got the call up now, this one means a little more, just because of all the struggles and the challenges that I've been through," Jameson said.
"This one means a lot more this time. I'm glad to be out here and I'm glad to be pitching again."