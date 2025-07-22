D-backs' Eugenio Suárez 'As Good as Gone,' Insider Says
The trade rumors aren't going away anytime soon.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are stuck in Deadline limbo, though they appear to be heading directly towards a sell. Their window to be buyers is over, barring something completely unprecedented.
As rumors continue to swirl around fan-favorites like Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, Merrill Kelly, and even struggling former ace Zac Gallen, it's hard to know just what Arizona will do, who they may choose to sell and what they'll get in return.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray joined Jesse Friedman of Snakes Territory to discuss the D-backs' trade plans, giving insight into what fans might be able to expect come July 31.
Murray: Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez "as good as gone"
Suárez, with his .933 OPS and 36 homers, remains the hottest commodity on the market. Teams are lining up to land the All-Star slugger.
While talks so far have been preliminary in nature, Murray seemed to think the D-backs will ultimately decide to part with their offensive engine.
"Suárez, I think, at this point, is probably as good as gone, just considering the overall state of the market, how good he's been," Murray said.
"You can look at so many different teams here. ... they know exactly the kind of clubhouse presence that he is and just how important and how good of a guy he is. And I think that's something that's going to be in the back of their minds for sure."
But just what would someone of Suárez's caliber bring back in return?
Murray said the Diamondbacks will likely look for MLB-caliber starting pitchers — perhaps a no-brainer, considering their slew of injuries to both the rotation and bullpen.
"That seems like it's one of the big priorities for them as of this point. It has to be, considering just the pending free agents that they have and the current state of that rotation.
"For some of these [free agents], it could be tough [to get that return]. But if you trade [Merrill] Kelly or if you trade Suarez, I think there's a fair chance that you could end up getting something like that return," Murray said.
"My guess is that it's going to be a pitching-heavy return for them... But we'll see if they get the major league-ready guys."
With regard to some of the other trade candidates, Murray said that the D-backs may look to sell one of Zac Gallen or Merill Kelly, but not both, and both may be candidates to receive the Qualifying Offer should they stay in Arizona.
The truth is, it's ultimately unknown exactly where GM Mike Hazen is leaning as the deadline grows closer.
The Diamondbacks are too talented to go full rebuild, but with so many injuries, a look to 2026 or even 2027 may be more appropriate. Regardless, Arizona may be in position to ultimately profit in the long run.
"They're one of the defining teams of the deadline," said Murray. "The Diamondbacks are definitely in a very good spot to take advantage and compete next year going forward."
For the full interview with Murray, check out Snakes Territory below: