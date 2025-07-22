Diamondbacks, Mariners Begin Eugenio Suárez Trade Talks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are still heading in a seller's direction, and they hold perhaps the biggest trade piece of the 2025 season — third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
Suárez, who homered once again on Monday night, carries his 36 homers and .933 OPS toward the July 31 deadline, making his case to stay in Arizona and fight for contention down the stretch.
But that may not be realistic, and currently-contending teams appear to already be lighting up GM Mike Hazen's phone with regard to a potential Suárez trade.
Seattle Mariners seeking reunion trade for Suárez
"Suarez is, indeed, the No. 1 target for a Mariners team motivated to bolster its chances of reaching the postseason for just the second time in 24 years," writes Adam Jude of the Seattle times.
"Industry sources familiar with the club’s plans say the Mariners and Diamondbacks have engaged in preliminary discussions about Suarez, a candidate for the National League MVP whose 36 home runs this season trail only the 38 homers from the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh."
While the D-backs do have more than one trade piece available, Jude reports that the Mariners would rather reunite with their former third baseman over the alternative options.
"The Mariners, sources say, would prefer a reunion with Suarez over a trade for another Diamondbacks slugger, first baseman Josh Naylor, because of Seattle’s familiarity with Suarez and his popular “Good Vibes Only” ethos from his time with the Mariners in 2022 and ’23," Jude wrote.
The irony persists that the Mariners, in fact, salary-dumped a struggling Suárez ahead of the 2024 season, trading him to Arizona in exchange for right-hander Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.
Vargas, as relievers often do in Seattle, has found his way to a successful 2025 season in a leverage role. But what Suárez has done since a rough first half of 2024 is nothing short of extraordinary.
He has 56 homers in his last 162 games. He's gone deep five times since the start of the second half (four games), and had back-to-back multi-homer games for the first time in his career, earning his fourth NL Player of the Week award of the season.
Safe to say, his trade stock has never been higher. Though he is just a rental, his blazing-hot pace could warrant a hefty return, Jude reports.
"Suarez, who turned 34 last Friday, will be a free agent after the season. Even for a two-month rental player, the Diamondbacks could seek a Top 100 prospect in return, industry sources have suggested."
Of course, this must all be weighed against two factors.
One, of course is the value of the compensation pick should Arizona choose to give Suárez a Qualifying Offer.
But the other is the more difficult equation.
Would trading Suárez for a prospect be worth giving up the hottest contributor to MLB's fourth-best offense — in other terms, the only aspect of the Diamondbacks that has kept them competitive despite the abysmal pitching and laundry list of injuries?