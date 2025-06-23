Diamondbacks Slugger Named NL Player of the Week
Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez has won player of the week for the third time this season. In 28 plate appearances he hit .440/.464/1.000, with four homers and 10 RBI.
His two-homer game in Colorado last Friday gave him 300 for his career, making him just the third Venezuelan to reach that milestone, the other two being Andres Galarraga and Miguel Cabrera.
It is the third time this year Suarez has won the weekly award. He won it for the first week of the season, March 27-30 when he hit .286 with four home runs in the team's first three games.
His second player of the week award was announced on April 28, following his historic four-homer game on April 26. He was 8-for-20, .400 with nine RBI that week. Suarez is the first Diamondback player to win the award three times in a single season.
For the entire season Suarez now has 25 homers and an MLB leading 67 RBI. He's batting .251 with an .890 OPS. Over the last 365 days Suarez has hit 49 homers and driven in 137 RBI. Nobody has more RBI in the last calendar year and he has the fourth-most homers in that span.
Here is Suarez speaking after hitting a go ahead grand slam on June 11. The always-humble and grateful Suarez is a team and fan favorite.
Suarez currently ranks third in the National League All-Star voting for third base, despite having a far superior season compared to Dodgers' third baseman Max Muncy. Earlier today we here at Arizona Diamondbcks On SI encouraged Diamondbacks fans to step up and vote for Suarez.
Related Content: It's Time for Diamondbacks Fans to Step Up for Eugenio Suarez