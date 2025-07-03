Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Opens Up On Trade Rumors
It's trade rumor season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have more than their fair share of trade assets.
While general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have both expressed their desire to buy, rather than sell, the reality of life for a .500 team like the D-backs is uncertain.
One such trade asset is slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Suárez has already been named a fit for countless teams, and many seem to assume he'll be one of the first D-backs out the door if Hazen does decide to sell.
Suárez, like any other player, is not naive to this fact. He knows as well as anyone that his future with Arizona is not a guarantee. Suárez opened up on that reality in a recent interview.
In a recent article by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Suárez was blunt about his thoughts on the possibility of a trade. He wants to remain a member of the Diamondbacks.
“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suárez said. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable.
"I feel every time we win a game, we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don’t want to get traded," Suárez said.
The star infielder also told Rosenthal that no contract talks have emerged between he and the Diamondbacks. While that is not necessarily cause for alarm, it does perpetuate the ever-present possibility that he may be wearing a different uniform come August 1.
Suárez said his dream destination is the one he's already reached.
“If I could choose one place to go, I would want to stay here [in Arizona],” he said.
Suárez has enjoyed some of the greatest success of his lengthy career as a member of the Diamondbacks. Despite a slow start to 2024, He's hit .254/.319/.499 with 56 homers and 170 RBI since coming over to the desert in a trade with the Mariners.
Suárez is currently hitting .250/.319/.555 in his age-33 season, and is tied for fourth in MLB in homers with 26. His 69 RBI lead Arizona by a wide margin, also tying for fourth place in the majors. He reached the 300-homer mark on June 20.
Suárez has rapidly endeared himself to Diamondbacks fans, coaches and teammates. A trade could carry a highly negative effect on Arizona's clubhouse with the loss of Suárez and his "good vibes only" approach to baseball.
But such is the nature of MLB, and such is often the fate of middling teams.
The Diamondbacks have shown flashes of excellence, but have also underperformed at times, and are dealing with massive injury to both their lineup and pitching staff.
There's no guarantee the slugger will be traded, but he carries some of the highest value to a contending team in need of slug.
The harsh reality also remains that he will be 34 in 2026 — muddying extension logistics should that be the ultimate intent.
But if it was up to Suárez (and, most likely, his teammates, fans and coaches), the affable veteran would remain in Phoenix, slugging his team into playoff contention.