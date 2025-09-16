Diamondbacks to Face Unexpected Giants Pitcher
After taking a critical game one victory on Monday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks will get a look at an unexpected San Francisco Giants pitcher on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. MST.
San Francisco will call upon right-hander Tristan Beck to make his first start of the season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin. The Diamondbacks will turn to the red-hot Eduardo Rodriguez to continue his stretch of dominance.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
RHP Tristan Beck (4.88 ERA) vs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4.98 ERA)
Beck has been used entirely as a multi-inning reliever for San Francisco this season. He has yet to make a start in 2025, and has made four starts (in 66 appearances) for his major league career.
Beck last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Given the fact that he'll be on only three days rest, expect a relatively short outing from the right-hander, especially if the D-backs get to him early.
Beck throws a mid-90s four-seam, frisbee sweeper, hard slider (that behaves more like a cutter) and curveball. Opponents are hitting just .132 against the sweeper, despite Beck relying on the pitch nearly one-third of the time.
Giants manager Bob Melvin is likely looking for no more than two or three innings out of Beck before turning Tuesday's contest into a full-blown bullpen game. The Giants' bullpen ranks third in MLB, so Arizona would do well to prevent Beck from providing any amount of length.
Meanwhile, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been a revelation for the D-backs in his last three starts. The veteran southpaw has joined Zac Gallen and Ryne Nelson in what has been a concerted positive effort from the D-backs' rotation.
Rodriguez has given up only one earned run in his last three start (18.1 innings). He's thrown three straight Quality Starts and lowered his ERA below the 5.00 threshold for the first time in months.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Lineup
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpens
The D-backs got length out of Zac Gallen Monday and got two innings of scoreless relief from Taylor Rashi. Jalen Beeks worked a relatively quick 1-2-3 ninth inning. Arizona's bullpen is riddled with fatigue, but they were able to avoid heavy usage Monday.
The Giants, meanwhile, used four relievers, including setup men Joel Peguero and Joey Lucchesi. Matt Gage and Keaton Winn each pitched, but closer Ryan Walker has not pitched since Friday.