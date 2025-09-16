Diamondbacks Send Strong Message to Fans as Playoff Hopes Rise
The Arizona Diamondbacks aren't going away quietly. In fact, they're right in the thick of the playoff hunt, despite everything they've gone through to this point.
Arizona is 76-75, pulling ahead of the San Francisco Giants and sitting only 1.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot.
The time is now for the team to make a push, and they have been. But now, in the midst of a crucial homestand, they need fan support more than ever.
Arizona Diamondbacks Send Strong Message to Fans
Outfielder Alek Thomas told reporters Monday how important it is to have D-backs fans present at Chase Field as the team fights for their playoff lives.
"It's great to have fans out there rooting for us. There's times where it feels like we're playing away games at home sometimes. This is a hotbed for people to come from out of town.
"But I think it would be really cool to have our fans have our back during this time. We definitely need them," Thomas said.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he and the team felt the fans' presence on Monday night, as Arizona recorded an important, dominant win over the Giants.
"The crowd was awesome today. ... If you can find a way to get out here and support us right now, we would certainly appreciate that. The love that we felt out there from the fans that were here today, I know it gave us a certain energy and pushed us along," Lovullo said.
But even if fans are understandably skeptical about this team's chances, the clubhouse and manager aren't. They're all in.
The Arizona Diamondbacks Believe
"I think everyone just kind of bought into the process of 'We're still in this thing," right-hander Zac Gallen told reporters.
"Looking back at the trade deadline, it's like, OK, didn't go how we wanted it to, but we're not out of it by any means. Just see if we can play good baseball and see what happens," Gallen said.
"I think just the more and more that we've been playing pretty good, solid, well-rounded baseball for the most part, I think we're all just becoming believers even more than that."
Thomas said he's enjoying the thrill of the playoff chase.
"I think it's fun. And probably not too many people expected us to be in this position after the trade deadline and everything. It's fun. It's cool, and I think we're really excited about it.
"I think all of us coming together and winning ballgames together and not relying on certain swings or one pitcher or whatever.
"I feel like it's taken the whole team to win all these games, and it's been pretty cool to see guys come up and contribute to the team and put us in a good good spot," Thomas said.
It will take the whole team — and a whole city.
Arizona is offering special ticket prices for the remainder of the Giants series, with $15 Pennant Race tickets for bleacher, bullpen and upper-deck seats. Tickets can be purchased here.