Diamondbacks Give Discouraging Shelby Miller Update
If you were hoping for the Arizona Diamondbacks' injury news to improve, you'd be hoping in vain.
On Friday, manager Torey Lovullo revealed that interim closer Shelby Miller will be receiving a second opinion on his right forearm strain from Dr. Keith Meister, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Miller went on the 15-day Injured List on July 7 with his diagnosed right forearm strain, the latest in an agonizing stretch of injuries to the Diamondbacks' roster.
On Tuesday, Miller received an MRI, but he will now look for a second opinion from one of baseball's most notorious surgeons.
Miller had reportedly walked off the field on Monday with a trainer during pre-game warmups. On Tuesday, manager Torey Lovullo said his concern level rose when that occurred.
"When I heard yesterday that we were going to need to pull away from him, this was a little bit more serious."
"So it took a whole new level of concern when I got that information [Monday] afternoon once we got here. So [Monday] was technically the first day that it elevated up to that status," Lovullo said.
Miller had been in the midst of an excellent season with Arizona, stepping in and taking over closer duties when both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk underwent Tommy John surgeries of their own.
Miller has a sparkling 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances this season and leads the team in saves with 10.
The former starter has truly found a new role as a back-end bullpen arm. He signed a one-year reunion deal with Arizona in the offseason, and was also thought to be a potential trade piece should the D-backs need to sell at the trade deadline.
Arizona's bullpen continues to withstand devastating blow after devastating blow.
In addition to Miller, Puk and Martinez, right-hander Ryan Thompson is down with a scapular strain, and left-hander Jalen Beeks was placed on the IL with low back inflammation on Friday.
With Beeks' injury, the D-backs' bullpen is now comprised of zero relievers who have been on the major league roster for the entirety of 2025.
Kendall Graveman was also activated from his second stint on the IL, and could provide some leverage innings.
It will be a skeleton crew for the foreseeable future, however. Some younger arms like Kyle Backhus and Juan Morillo will need to step up, and it will likely be rough waters in the later innings of games as the season wears on.