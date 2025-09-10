Diamondbacks Give Relieving Ketel Marte Update
The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a bit of a scare in their 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon. All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte left with an apparent injury alongside a trainer in the seventh inning.
But Arizona may have gotten away without disaster this time. According to manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame, Marte appears to have avoided serious injury.
Marte fouled a ball off his right foot in the first inning. That led to what. Lovullo called a right foot contusion. The manager said X-rays came back negative. With an off day Thursday, Marte may not have to miss any time.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Avoids Serious Injury
"He fouled that ball off his foot. I knew that it got him good," Lovullo said. "X-rays were negative, so I think we're in a good spot so far."
"I could tell by his body language he wasn't feeling good. It just got to be too much. ... The way I look at it, he's one of the best players in the National League, and I want him on the field, but at a certain point, we've got to be smart about it.
"I think it just got to be too much for him, and he let us know."
Lovullo said the D-backs will monitor how Marte is feeling over the next 24 hours, but he expects the All-Star to be available for Friday's matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
"I'll pencil him in right now to start at second base in Minnesota on Friday, so I think hopefully we dodged a bullet. By [the seventh inning], I know that he was very uncomfortable. We had a 5-0 lead, and I felt like we could manage it from there," Lovullo said.
Marte has had a rough 2025 season, but appears to be clear of further adversity for the time being.
Arizona has already lost both of its starting first basemen to potential season-ending injuries, and lost outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a torn ACL. Those on top of what has been a brutal slate of injuries to the D-backs' pitching staff, both in the bullpen and rotation.
Marte is enjoying another very good statistical season, hitting .281/.381/.511 with 25 homers and an .892 OPS. He started his second-straight All-Star Game and continues to be one of the most valuable players in the National League.