Diamondbacks Get Good News on Ketel Marte Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte will make his return to the lineup on Saturday after missing Friday's game due to a right foot contusion.
According to a report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert on X/Twitter, Marte received both a CT scan and an MRI prior to Saturday's game. No further issues were discovered, and the diagnosis remains the same — a right foot contusion.
Marte had fouled a ball off his foot on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants and was removed from that game in the seventh inning.
On Friday, Marte was a late scratch from the lineup, as pre-game tests proved to be too much for him to consider playing at 100%. Manager Torey Lovullo was confident the All-Star would be back in the lineup for game two on Sunday.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Returns to Lineup
Marte will play second base and hit second in the order against the Minnesota Twins.
The D-backs desperately need their star infielder. On Friday, Arizona lost a heartbreaking game one against Minnesota, watching their playoff hopes dwindle even further after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning.
Marte has come under fire this season for missing games, dating back to the end of 2024, in which the second baseman asked for a day off as the D-backs fought for their playoff lives.
Those playoff hopes are significantly reduced currently. Arizona is 73-75 and sits three games behind the New York Mets, with the Giants and Reds both vying for that position as well.
Marte has been in a relative slump of late, but has still been an exceptionally productive player in the 2025 season. He's hit .281/.381/.511 with 25 homers. That's been good for a 145 wRC+, or 45% above league average offensively.
It's been an up-and-down season for Marte off the field, with rumors, heckling and the robbery of his house weighing upon him. But at this stage of the season, with a thin sliver of playoff hope still alive, it's all hands on deck for Arizona.
"We've got some work to do. I don't want to take anything for granted," Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo.
"We're going to give this thing everything we've got. We're going full throttle every single day. These guys don't even know if the odds are stacked with them or against them. They just want to go out and play baseball games each and every night."