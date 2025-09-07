Diamondbacks React to Another Unbelievable Blaze Alexander Play
On Saturday night, Blaze Alexander did it again for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
No, it wasn't an outfield assist, this time. Instead, Alexander — playing left field — tracked a sharp fly ball off left-hander Jalen Beeks all the way to the wall and leapt to make an astonishing grab, robbing Alex Bregman of a home run.
Beeks would go on to finish the inning scoreless, and Arizona went on to win 5-1 over Boston, pulling above .500 for the first time since July 1.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander Reacts to Home Run Robbery
"The ball went up, I just thought in my head 'Go get it,'" Alexander told Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner postgame.
"I knew it was going to be at the wall or close, I made that little spin-around, got to my athletic jumping side, I just made the jump and felt it stick right away. I also felt the Red Sox fan, me and him were kind of battling for that ball."
"That's for Jalen Beeks, got him," he said.
Did Alexander watch the highlight of his play? Of course he did — immediately upon getting back to the clubhouse.
"I've been watching," he said with a good-natured grin. "As soon as I got in."
Diamondbacks' James McCann Reacts to Blaze Alexander's Catch
The play also caught the attention of veteran catcher James McCann — making his return to the lineup after battling low back tightness.
"How many career innings does this guy have in left field?" McCann said to D-backs.TV's Mark Grace and Todd Walsh postgame.
"For him to come up with a catch in a big spot like that, I don't know. I love Blaze. I hope he never changes. I hope he continues to play the game for the rest of his life the way he does now."
Alexander's positive energy is infectious. It's been one of the driving factors of a young, hungry D-backs team still making noise despite their rough start.
"He's one of those guys that energizes the rest of the dugout," McCann said. "He makes plays. He has at-bats that just pick everyone up. He's one of those guys, that's all you can say about him. He's going to find a way."
"He may be 0-for-4 in the box score, but he's going to help the team win some way or somehow. There's nothing false about this hustle. It's real, and it's every single night. It's constant," McCann said.
The Diamondbacks are still 4.5 games out of a Wild Card, but crazier things have happened in baseball. Arizona has won eight of its last 10 games, and has a chance for a sweep of the Red Sox on Sunday.
"This is what you dream of, September baseball games that matter," McCann said. "A team all pulling in the same direction. It's exactly what you draw up and it's fun to be a part of.