Diamondbacks Host Taiwanese Heritage Celebration Friday Night
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host a first ever event Friday night at Chase Field, celebrating Taiwanese culture. Taiwan is an island 90 miles off the coast of mainland China, that features a mixed population of ethnic Chinese, Taiwanese, and indigenous people.
The people of Taiwan love the sport of baseball, and teams from the island participate in all levels of youth, amateur, and professional leagues. Taiwan has also hosted pool games for the World Baseball Classic.
According to the team's press release: Fans will be treated to an immersive night of Taiwanese culture, performances and giveaways tomorrow, September 13, as the Arizona Diamondbacks host their first-ever Taiwanese Heritage Celebration presented by Delta Air Lines and KUAI KUAI, and supported by ROF International Sports Marketing. Though the night’s ticket package is now sold out, there will still be plenty for fans to enjoy throughout this special evening at the ballpark.
Flying in from Taiwan, the Dragon Beauties Cheerleaders will take the field for a special pregame performance, mingle with fans and take photos in La Terraza during the game, and help distribute KUAI KUAI samples, a symbol of Taiwan’s national snacks, to fans after the game. Cultural tables will be displayed throughout La Terraza to offer a taste of Taiwanese’s rich heritage to all fans who visit.
KUAI KUAI, an irreplaceable taste of Taiwan, and has become a symbol of Taiwan's national snacks. KUAI KUAI continues to travel to every corner of Taiwan to explore local beauty. With professional R&D and production technology to ensure food safety, KUAI KUAI brings new possibilities to the evolution of Taiwanese specialty delicacies.
The game is against the Milwaukee Brewers, first pitch is 6:40 p.m.