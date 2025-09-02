Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Opens Up About New Opportunity
On Monday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect Jordan Lawlar will get his first Chase Field start since being recalled on August 29.
It's been a difficult year for the former first-rounder. He spent over six weeks on the minor league IL with a hamstring injury, and is still searching for his first major league hit of 2025 in his second call-up of the season.
Related Content: How Jordan Lawlar Call-Up Affects Future of Diamondbacks' Infield
But Lawlar is taking it in stride. Rather than get caught up in the pressure to perform, he's grateful for every chance he has to play the game.
Lawlar spoke to reporters on Monday about his recent call-up.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Speaks to Media
Lawlar said his confidence hasn't wavered in the face of the difficult stretch.
"I'm confident. I love being in there, playing as much as I can. ... I think the more [opportunity] I get, the more I continue to improve. And the quality will continue to improve as well," Lawlar said.
"I think it's just getting in there and getting those reps. The more reps, the more experience you have. If you're willing to learn from it, you're going to be better off."
But it's been that gratitude that lies beneath each moment he's had at this level, regardless of outcome or numbers.
"I've said it many times. I've been able to take a step back and just be grateful for every opportunity I get to be on this field. Every time I cross that white line, it just makes it so much more special," he said.
"Knowing how much time I've missed at this point in my career, I'm going to continue to keep that same mindset. I'm going to continue to have fun and enjoy every single hour I play with these guys. At the end of the day, it's a game, and I want to make the most of it.
"Anytime you get the opportunity to continue to follow your dreams, to play this great game at such a high level. It's a blessing. It's a blessing. I continue to be grateful for it."
Lawlar is one of the newest additions to a D-backs' roster that has gotten increasingly younger. While a playoff berth may not be feasible at this stage of the season, Arizona has played hungry, intense baseball of late, and it's paid off in wins over some of MLB's best teams.
"It's exciting baseball," Lawlar said.
"We all love to win. We put in so much work that you want to have the W at the end of the nine innings, so we're all playing as a team, and it's a great atmosphere, a great team atmosphere."
According to manager Torey Lovullo, Lawlar isn't far from seeing some of those results manifest.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Jordan Lawlar
"I feel like he's emerging," Lovullo said.
"I know that you look up there, and whatever the at-bat total is, he hasn't gotten a hit. That's hard for a young player. He's still a very young player trying to find his way.
"He took some swings yesterday that I felt like were very, very productive. In my opinion, I feel like the storm is coming," Lovullo said. "In my heart, where I'm at, from what I saw [Sunday], I feel like it's getting this way."
It may be frustrating to continue to see zeroes on the board, but if Lawlar continues to improve his contact, the results will follow. His manager is starting to see that improvement.
"If you're impacting the baseball and on the ball and behind it and backspinning it, to me that's improvement from where he's been," Lovullo said.
"I think he's starting to figure out the sequencing. He's going to be very good once he starts to hit the pitch that he's looking for."