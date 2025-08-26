Diamondbacks' DFA'd Catcher Remains With Organization
According to the Arizona Diamondbacks' transaction log, long-tenured catcher Jose Herrera has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Reno.
Herrera, 28, had been designated for assignment on Friday, following the return of Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno from the 60-day IL. Herrera will remain with the organization and head to Reno, for the time being.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera Outrighted to Triple-A
Herrera had filled in admirably in the absence of Moreno, but a tough decision had to be made once Arizona's franchise catcher was healthy.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks Found New Energy at Perfect Time
With a reliable veteran backup in James McCann, Arizona opted to DFA Herrera and retain McCann to serve as Moreno's backup.
In terms of statistics, the choice was obvious. Herrera was hitting just .187/.285/.259 with a career-high two homers so far this season.
Meanwhile, McCann has contributed a .238/.326/.388 slash and .714 OPS — perhaps not All-Star numbers by any means, but a certain upgrade over Herrera.
Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking about the decision to DFA Herrera and keep McCann on Friday, said he hoped Herrera would remain with the D-backs should he clear waivers.
"If he clears waivers, I'm hoping he comes back. If he doesn't, he's in the big leagues. But [Moreno]'s ready. We had to make a tough decision... and Gabi being back means we're a really good baseball team. We're getting an elite catcher, a gold glove catcher. You can't run on him."
Related Content: Why Brutal Roster Decision Was Best For Diamondbacks
"Talk about toughness, engagement, and the ability to care about his brother. I think [Herrera]'s at the head of the class. So a great example for what we all want to be if we're talking about being an Arizona Diamondback," Lovullo said.
For now, it looks like Lovullo's wishes have come true. Herrera will return to the Reno Aces, though he is no longer on Arizona's 40-man roster.
Catching depth is a good thing to have. Regardless of Herrera's hitting issues, he's been a valuable member of Arizona's clubhouse.
In fact, Herrera is the longest-tenured member of the organization — signing as an international free agent back in 2013.
He's been with the D-backs through some of the positive and negative years. For now, he'll head back to Arizona's minor league system, where he's hit a collective .254/.351/.365 over his 10 years with the organization.
It just wouldn't feel right to see him anywhere else.