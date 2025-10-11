How D-backs' July Was a Tale of Triumph And Heartbreak
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was one of many highs and lows. The look back through this unconventional year continues.
After Arizona Diamondbacks On SI walked through June — one of the lower months in recent franchise history — it now becomes time to appreciate some of the positives and individual achievements from a packed July.
Related Content: How June Devastated the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' July Was Triumphant and Disappointing
Arizona had just lost its closer, ace, and superstar outfielder to injury. With the All-Star break a mere weeks away, the D-backs were beginning to show signs of becoming sellers at the Trade Deadline, looming at the end of the month.
Arizona went an uninspiring 5-7 heading into the All-Star Break, losing series to the Angels and Royals in ugly fashion.
But the midsummer classic brought plenty of joy in a to-this-point dark year.
Ketel Marte was named the NL's starting second baseman for the second straight year. Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez were also added to the roster as reserves.
That All-Star Game ended up becoming one of the most memorable in recent history, both for Arizona fans and fans of the sport itself.
Marte became the first D-back to record multiple RBI in an All-Star game, doubling in the first inning to plate two. Carroll then followed up by crushing a solo blast — the first Arizona hitter to do that in the midsummer classic.
Suárez, meanwhile, made an excellent barehanded play at third base after taking yet another pitch off the hand in his previous at-bat — a concern that would not be ultimately severe.
But once the All-Star Break ended, harsh reality struck. Marte's Phoenix home was broken into, and the second baseman departed for the Dominican Republic, missing the first series out of the break (as fans well know, that story would come up again the next month).
Arizona had already been headed down a seller's path. They swept the St. Louis Cardinals out of the break, but then completely fell apart, losing eight of their next nine games.
It all culminated with an ugly trio of losses to the Detroit Tigers — capping Arizona's July record at 8-16 and sealing their fate as Deadline sellers.
When the July 31 Deadline passed, Arizona's roster had been decimated. Suárez was sent back to his old club in Seattle. Josh Naylor also became a Mariner.
Randal Grichuk departed for the Royals, Merrill Kelly left for Texas, and the injured Shelby Miller was packaged with Jordan Montgomery for salary relief from the Brewers. Of the D-backs' trade pieces, only Zac Gallen remained.
Most of these moves brought back young pitchers — arms who will likely be a part of the D-backs' future plans at some point. But that didn't make the Deadline any less painful for separated teammates and heartbroken fans.
Yet somehow, it was after this point that the 2025 season began to turn around.