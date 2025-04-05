Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on IL, Call Up Tim Tawa
The Arizona Diamondbacks placed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte on the 10-day Injured List, per the team on X/Twitter. In a corresponding move, utility infielder Tim Tawa was called up from Triple-A Reno.
Marte crushed a first-inning pitch for a double off the wall in Friday's win over the Nationals, but came up limping around first base, and immediately exited the contest. The team later announced it was a left hamstring strain for Marte.
Manager Torey Lovullo told D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame that the severity of the injury will be revealed in the 48-hour period following Friday's game. Marte will remain in D.C. and travel back to Arizona with the rest of the club.
Marte recently signed a $116.5 million extension to keep him a Diamondback through the 2031 season. He's coming off a year in which he slashed .292/.372/.560 with 36 homers and 95 RBI. He placed third in NL MVP voting and won the NL Second Base Silver Slugger award, while helping drive his club to the top of MLB's scoring leaderboard.
So far to open the 2025 season, Marte is hitting .320/.452/.400 in 31 plate appearances. He has yet to homer, but has walked six times against just four strikeouts.
Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on Marte's status. As of this writing, no recovery timeline is known.
The versatile Tawa is now on the way to his MLB debut. So far in just 26 Triple-A plate appearances, he's slashing an exceptional .391/.462/.957 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs in his first six games. He has yet to strike out.
In 2024, he slashed .304/.376/.616 with the Aces, good for a .992 OPS and 10 homers in 37 games.
But perhaps most notably, Tawa has experience in nearly every position in his journey through college baseball and the minor leagues. In Double-A Amarillo, Tawa played eight of nine positions, excluding catcher.
In Triple-A Reno, he played all three outfield positions and three of four infield positions, excluding shortstop. It's unclear just what his role will be with the Diamondbacks, depending of course on the length of Marte's absence.
Regardless, Tawa brings a blend of power and versatility to the lineup and is likely soon to make his major league debut.