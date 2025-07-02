Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Named All-Star Game Starter
Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte has been named the starting second baseman for the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game, per Major League Baseball's announcement.
Marte was locked in a race with Dodgers' infielder Tommy Edman, finishing in first place, ahead of LA's utilityman heading into Phase 2.
Despite the Dodgers' substantial presence among fan voting, Marte will represent the D-backs in the midsummer classic for the second straight year. He reportedly led all National League players in votes.
The All-Star festivities will begin on Wednesday, July 9, with the All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta Georgia — 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Arizona time.
There was truly no one that rivaled Marte at the second base position in the National League. Perhaps even in all of MLB.
Marte has been the driving force of a D-backs offense that ranks third in MLB in runs scored and home runs. Marte himself has contributed 17 of those homers, and is slashing an immense .296/.400/.583 with a .983 OPS despite missing a month on the IL.
Marte becomes the first player in Diamondbacks history to win the fan vote three times — once in 2019, once in 2024 and now again in 2025. He is as deserving of the honor this season as he was in 2024.
The star infielder was a major part of Arizona's run to the World Series two years ago, and came in third in National League MVP voting in 2024.
He won the 2024 Silver Slugger Award among National League second basemen, and accrued 6.55 average WAR for that excellent season.
He is currently worth 2.9 average WAR to this point in the 2025 season, playing excellent defense at second base to complement his hot bat.
The concerted effort across the state of Arizona and beyond has paid off. Marte will play among MLB's elites in a mere two weeks.
For now, Marte is the D-backs' lone representation, despite strong cases for third baseman Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Corbin Carroll.
All is not lost for those two players, however. Despite missing out on the fan vote, the two stars will have a chance to be selected as reserves.
Reserves are chosen by a combination of player balloting and the MLB Commissioner's office. Pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Arizona time.