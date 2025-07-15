Diamondbacks Listening to Trade Offers on Outfielders, Insider Says
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not put themselves in the best position heading into the All-Star Break.
With a rough recent stretch of play, the D-backs entered the break three games under .500, sitting at 47-50.
The opportunity for Arizona to surge and prove to general manager Mike Hazen that the team should be buyers at the deadline has been all but squandered, barring an unforeseen win streak.
In fact, it was recently reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale that the Diamondbacks are beginning to make some of their rental stars available, including Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez.
But according to a report by the New York Post's Jon Heyman, it may be more than just those names.
Heyman: Diamondbacks Listening to Outfield Trade Offers
Heyman reports that the D-backs are listening to trade offers on some of their outfield depth — they do have a decent amount of it.
Before you panic, no, this does not include All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll.
Still, Heyman suggested that any of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy or Randal Grichuk could end up heading elsewhere at the July 31 deadline.
At the very least, Hazen has been listening.
"Of the four outfielders, Grichuk is the most obvious trade candidate," MLB Trade Rumors writes. "He’s playing the 2025 season on a one-year, $5 million contract.
"He’ll unlock a $250K bonus when he reaches his 200th plate appearance — he’s currently at 174 — and another $250K if he reaches 275 plate appearances."
Meanwhile, Grichuk is carrying an option for 2026, a contract mechanism that rarely favors the incumbent team. Gurriel also has a player option for 2026.
Thomas and McCarthy's selling point is their age. They are both young and controllable, and come with upside.
While neither has had an exceptional 2025 season, McCarthy has a history of success at the plate, and Thomas plays an excellent center field.
It does seem somewhat unlikely that the Diamondbacks will go full fire-sale this deadline, but there does remain a looming chance that multiple players are moved.
Considering the relative wealth of depth in the outfield, it might make sense to part with one of those outfielder rather than a player like Suárez or Naylor — veterans who make up a great deal of MLB's fourth-best offense.
Regardless, the time for the D-backs to be aggressive buyers has almost certainly passed.
Arizona would likely prefer to keep their current strong clubhouse united, rather than selling off integral pieces, but if Hazen receives an offer he can't refuse, the time may be now to pull the trigger.
The Diamondbacks have their work cut out for them if they want to make their way back into contention, and with a pitching staff so beset by injuries, it's fair to wonder if it's even possible.
But you can't predict baseball. Arizona is still only two games worse than they were at this time in 2024 — a season they went on to win 89 games in.
A late-season run is not out of the question, yet. Buying at the deadline very well may be, however. It remains to be seen how many, if any, players Hazen will choose to offload.