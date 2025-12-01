Diamondbacks Could Target Astros Center Fielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a laundry list of needs this offseason, with the focus generally being on the battered state of the pitching staff.

But they could also use a right-handed outfielder. And according to a recent report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Diamondbacks are among the teams looking to upgrade at the center field position.

At the center of this discussion is Astros center fielder Jake Meyers, who enjoyed a solid (but not powerful) offensive season in 2025 while playing excellent defense.

Arizona, meanwhile, is expected to attempt to trade one of Jake McCarthy or Alek Thomas from their own outfield depth.

Could Arizona Diamondbacks Check on Jake Meyers?

"Few quality center fielders are available in either free agency or trade, triggering interest in players who might be pried loose from other clubs. The Houston Astros’ Jake Meyers, coming off a modest offensive breakout last season, is one such player," Rosenthal writes.

"The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Rays are among the teams exploring upgrades in center field, along with the Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals."

Meyers is, in fact, an excellent defensive outfielder. In 2025, he was worth +8 Fielding Run Value, +9 Outs Above Average and +5 Defensive Runs Saved.

Offensively, he broke out for a .292 average and .354 OBP, though a muted power output only saw him put together a .727 OPS (with three homers).

Would it really make sense for Arizona to target Meyers? There's no question he'd be an upgrade offensively over what the D-backs got from Thomas and McCarthy this past season, and his defense surpasses that of even the defensively-hailed Thomas.

But there does lie one major issue.

"The Astros are open to moving him for a controllable major-league starter, according to people briefed on their discussions," Rosenthal continues. "And the interest in Meyers entering his age-30 campaign is considerable, other clubs say."

This year, the Diamondbacks' entire offseason revolves around their own need for a controllable starting pitcher. They are in no position to deal Ryne Nelson or Brandon Pfaadt, and their other arms provide hardly the situation necessary to pry a plus major league player away from another club.

There's also the factor that Meyers has posted an OPS in the mid .600s and below for each of the previous three seasons.

If Arizona wants to take a gamble on a power-lacking offensive outfielder, they may as well retain McCarthy, though Meyers being a right-handed batter does provide some versatility in the D-backs' lefty-heavy outfield.

Ultimately, the player that Meyers is would be a likely upgrade for Arizona, but to spend resources on his pursuit would be counter to the needs of this offseason.

