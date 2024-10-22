Diamondbacks Lose Coach Tony Perezchica to Astros
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell agonizingly short of a Postseason berth in 2024, missing by the playoffs by just one game. There was almost an immediate shakeup to the coaching staff, when pitching coaches Brent Strom, Dan Carlson, and Mike Fetters were relieved of their duties.
Now there will be another major departure from the coaching staff, but this one not of the Diamondbacks making. Long term third base and infield coach Tony Perezchica is leaving the organization he's been with for 22 years to take on an expanded role with the Houston Astros.
As first reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Perezchica will continue as an infield coach to the Astros major league club. But the expanded role will also include working with that organization's minor league infielders as well.
Perezchica was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and attended Palm Springs Highschool in California. Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1984, he had a brief major league career as a utility infielder with the Giants and then Cleveland Indians between 1988-1992.
Now 58 years old, Perezchica has been in the Diamondbacks organization for 22 years. The last eight years he served as Torey Lovullo's third base and infield coach. Under his stewardship, the D-backs have had multiple Gold Glove winners, including Nick Ahmed, Paul Gold Schmidt, and Christian Walker. Ketel Marte is also a finalist for the 2024 second base Gold Glove award.
Since 2017 the Diamondbacks infielders in total have the fourth highest Outs Above Average and Fielding Runs Prevented, according to Statcast data at Baseball Savant.
It wasn't just the Gold Glovers that flourished and improved under his tutelage. In August of 2024 the D-backs picked up first baseman Josh Bell to fill in for the injured Christian Walker. Bell did not come with a strong defensive reputation, but there seemed to be a quick improvement to his glove game soon after arriving.
Working every day, taking early infield, Bell spoke about the improvements he was able to make and lessons learned in a short period of time, believing those would carry over into the rest of his career. You can read his and Perezchica's comments in the article linked below
Related Content: Newest Diamondback Josh Bell Fitting in With Work Ethic and Production
The Diamondbacks have also been known as one of the best base running teams in baseball. While first base coach Dave McKay has the primary duties as the baserunning coach, it's notable that with Perezchica as third base coach the D-backs were thrown out at home just eight times in 2024. That was the third lowest total in MLB
Perezchica's replacement has not been named as of this writing, nor have the new pitching coaches. Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for the latest news and analysis about the team.