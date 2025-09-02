Diamondbacks Outfielder Carted Off With Concerning Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have just lost one of their key bats. On Monday night, D-backs' left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury.
Gurriel was replaced by recently-recalled switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosa.
In the sixth inning, Texas Rangers first baseman Rowdy Tellez got into a pitch from Ryne Nelson, sending it deep into the left-center field gap.
Blaze Alexander, making his first start in center field, made an impressive, athletic diving play to haul it in. But in the process, Gurriel had to alter course to avoid a collision with Alexander. The veteran immediately went down, grabbing at his right knee.
Trainer Max Esposito came out quickly, alongside manager Torey Lovullo. Little time was wasted in getting the cart out to Gurriel, who appeared to be in immense pain and distress, although he was able to stand on his own power.
As of this writing, there is no update as to just what the injury was. It's easy to make a speculative diagnosis, given the awkwardness of the move and the immediate grab of the knee.
With just a month left to go in the season, Arizona had been playing some of its best baseball, and Gurriel had been a large part of that surge, serving as the D-backs' cleanup hitter, to excellent success.
If Gurriel does have to miss serious time (or the remainder of the season) the D-backs will lose one of the most productive bats in their lineup. He had hit to an impressive .264/.306/.491 slash through the month of August.
He recorded 32 RBI, leading the major leagues in that category and falling just three shy of the D-backs' franchise record for most RBI in a month.
Gurriel had been showing out defensively, as well. Twice in recent games, he had executed impressive outfield assists, preventing potential runs and leading to wins over two of baseball's most formidable clubs.
The Diamondbacks' 2025 season has been unfortunately marred by injury after injury. For the most part, those injuries had been limited to an underperforming and beleaguered pitching staff.
They've had to adapt at each and every turn. Gurriel's injury certainly did not look good, and the D-backs may be left with an extremely youthful group of infielders.