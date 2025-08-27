Diamondbacks Make Surprising 3-Player Roster Move
On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a somewhat surprising roster move.
Right-handed reliever Taylor Rashi has been selected from Triple-A. In a corresponding move, right-handed flamethrower Juan Morillo will head back to Reno.
First baseman and DH Tristin English has been designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for Rashi.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Taylor Rashi
Rashi was a 2022 Rule 5 selection off the Giants' roster by the D-backs. He likely wasn't high on the radar to be called up this season, but he's had very good results considering the tough Pacific Coast League environment in Triple-A this season.
Rashi, 29, has pitched to a 3.48 ERA over 67.1 innings (40 appearances) with the Aces. He's struck out 72 against 30 walks.
Rashi is no flamethrower. His fastball struggles to maintain 90 MPH velocity, and he pairs it with a low-80s changeup and a slow, low-70s curveball.
Still, he's been a very reliable arm for Reno. He's posted a 59 ERA- and 73 FIP- this season. That is a league- and park-adjusted metric in which 100 = average, lower being better. He hasn't given up an earned run since August 5, and has a 1.36 ERA for the month.
Rashi will get his first chance at a major league appearance, should he be called upon to pitch. That seems likely, given the state of Arizona's bullpen.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Juan Morillo
It's been an up-and-down year for the exciting flamethower. Though Morillo's triple-digit fastball has blown hitters away at times, he's struggled grealty with command.
On Tuesday night, Morillo gave up a single on a 3-0 pitch and then walked the next two, loading the bases without recording an out. This happened in the ninth inning of an 8-8 game against the Brewers, ending in a loss after left-hander Kyle Backhus gave up an inherited runner on a walk-off sac fly.
Morillo has pitched to a 4.55 ERA with the D-backs this season, striking out 32 in 31.1 innings but walking 20.
If the command can become good enough to limit those free passes, he can be an effective leverage arm, but that is a major ask for arm of Morillo's archetype.
In 15 appearances with the Aces, Morillo has a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Tristin English
English, 28, has been having a good year in the minor leagues, slashing .321/.367/.524 with an .891 OPS and 12 homers in Triple-A.
He earned his first major league call-up in early July, but recorded just two hits in 22 major league at-bats this season.
English may remain with the organization if he clears waivers.