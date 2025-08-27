D-backs' Outfielder Had This to Say After Frustrating Failed Comeback
The Arizona Diamondbacks, for the second straight night, fell agonizingly short of what might have been a miraculous late-inning comeback.
Instead, Tuesday night's game against the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers ended with a ninth-inning walk-off, as Arizona went down 2-0 in the four-game series.
As painful and disappointing as it is to see those comebacks fall just short, the fight displayed is a key part of who the Diamondbacks once were — and who they're becoming again in recent play.
Arizona built three multi-run innings Tuesday night. They scored three in the fourth, three in the seventh and two in the eighth to roar back from a 6-0 deficit for the second night in a row.
Speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame, outfielder Alek Thomas had this to say about Arizona's comeback efforts:
"It was pretty cool," Thomas said. "I think for us, we tell ourselves that we're never out of the game. That showed today, it showed yesterday."
"We're just going to continue to have good at-bats and put pressure on the defense, and just try to stay in the game any way possible."
"We're never out of a fight, and we're going to continue to put pressure on the defense and get on base and try to manufacture some runs. That's what we do," Thomas said.
One of the bigger knocks of the night came off the bat of Geraldo Perdomo — to no one's surprise.
Perdomo, with two outs and an 0-2 count, scooped a double out from below the zone, plating two runners to even the score at 8-8.
Thomas spoke in awe, not only of what Perdomo was able to do Tuesday night, but of the entire near-MVP-level season Arizona's franchise shortstop has been having.
"Perdomo had a big knock, and picked me and Blaze [Alexander] up. It was pretty cool of him. I'm happy for him and the season that he's having. He's somebody that grinds through a day like today and didn't get a hit the first two at-bats, whatever it is, and then comes up big for us.
"He's a special player, and he comes up in big moments. And I'm really happy [with] the way he's handled his business and the teammate that he's been and also the big plays that he's made," Thomas said.
The Diamondbacks may be battered, injury-ridden and facing the toughest clubs in MLB, but they aren't going down without a fight.
As little comfort as it may offer to understandably-disappointed fans, the Snakes are still alive, for now.