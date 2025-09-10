D-backs Manager Gave Honest Statement on Poor Umpiring
On Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks lost a close contest to the San Francisco Giants, extending their losing streak to three games as Arizona's playoff hopes continue to gradually evaporate.
The D-backs have little time left to make an improbable push, and likely needed to come out of their Oracle Park series with at least a series win, if not a sweep to keep their hopes alive.
But fans and players alike were in agreement on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings had a poor night, and it hurt Zac Gallen's ability to perform from the very first batter.
A pitch seemingly down the middle was called ball four instead of strike three, leading to at least one extra run scoring as Willy Adames crushed a three-run homer two batters later.
Following the loss, manager Torey Lovullo spoke to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh about the umpiring job and Arizona's overall performance in a crucial loss.
Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reacts to Demoralizing Loss vs Giants
True to his character, Lovullo did not use the umpiring as a way to excuse the D-backs' lack of execution. He would not confirm frustration as a result of missed balls and strikes.
"I think we were battling frustration for nine innings because we couldn't seem to get the ball rolling," Lovullo said to Walsh.
"I know you're talking about the missed strike three that seemed to set the tone for the first inning, but the umpires are trying to do the best they can. It was a middle-middle fastball that I felt like was a strike, but the umpire called the ball a ball, and there isn't anything we can do about it."
Lovullo said he felt Gallen pitched well following the unfortunate home run.
"I think after the first inning, he started to make some pitches. I think he got clipped for a home run on what I thought was a good pitch. I think in our ballpark, it's [a flyout].
"Overall, the runs that he started to give up and the type of contact that we saw, he got really stingy. So I think he righted the ship and pitched into the seventh inning. That's what we ask our guys to do," the manager said.
Suddenly, Wednesday's 12:45 p.m. day game becomes even more important. The D-backs are in danger of a sweep if unable to come out victorious. A sweep could all but negate any momentum gained in recent play.
"It's massive, right?" Lovullo said.
"We can only focus on one thing, that's at 12:45 tomorrow, and that's what we'll do. ... Hopefully we come out on top, that will be our intention.We're gonna do everything we can to win a baseball game."