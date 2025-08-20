Diamondbacks Option Struggling Rookie Reliever, Recall Bryce Jarvis
In a not very surprising move, the Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned rookie right-hander Andrew Hoffmann. Right-hander Bryce Jarvis has been called up from Triple-A Reno to take his place.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Andrew Hoffmann
Hoffmann was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Randal Grichuk trade. The 25-year-old has been struggling of late to throw strikes, creating some frustration for Torey Lovullo. He was not without his strong outings, but his most recent two appearances have not gone well at all.
In his first five outings, 5.1 innings, he allowed just one run on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts. The one run was a game-tying homer to Rowdy Tellez of the Rangers.
Other than that, he had looked pretty solid, utilizing his sometimes-excellent changeup to get swing-and-miss and soft contract.
But then disaster struck August 16 in Colorado, when he retired just one of the five batters faced, while walking two and giving up two hits. That lead to him beng charged with four runs and a blown lead loss.
He spoke with Diamondbacks On SI about working through his struggles on Monday, and seemed confident he could right his ship and start throwing more strikes.
But then on Monday night he once again struggled to put hitters away after getting ahead, walking one and giving up two hits and a run. That turned a two-run lead into a one run lead, but Kyle Backhus was able to come in and save him from any further runs being scored.
Hoffmann's ERA now stands at 6.55 for the year, including his three apperances for the Royals before the trade. He's walked nine batters and struck out 12 in 11 total innings. He will need to join the Aces and try to find his command in the pitching crucible of the PCL.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Bryce Jarvis
Speaking of pitching crucibles, Jarvis has not had an easy time of it as a starter in Triple-A this year. In 17 starts for the Aces he has a 8.19 ERA and 6.42 FIP. He's been considerably better in a long relief role in MLB however, posting a 4.40 ERA and 3.88 FIP in 14.1 innings.
Jarvis was a workhorse reliever for Torey Lovullo through the first four months of 2024. He worked in 44 games, throwing 59 innings, and posting a very solid 3.19 ERA through July 30. But an elbow injury shelved him for the rest of the season.
Jarvis made the opening day roster bullpen this year, but then was sent to Reno to get stretched out as a starter. That has not seemed to be very productive however, and the team may consider having him simply reprise the long relief role where he has shined in the past.