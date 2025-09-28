Diamondbacks Manager Ponders Future Ahead of Game 162
Sunday is the last day of the MLB regular season, with all teams starting their games at the same time, 12:10 PST for the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.
Manager Torey Lovullo answered pregame questions for one final time this season. Some of the questions were poignant and others pointed.
Does Lovullo Have Any Doubt He's Coming Back Next Year?
"Well shoot, there's always doubt, right? This is a cutthroat industry. I take the mindset that I want to impress Mr. Kendrick and Derek Hall and my bosses every single day. That's my main goal. I do have a contract for next year, but who knows? Anything is possible. We'll see what happens."
On follow-up, Lovullo was asked if anyone had said anything about whether or not he'd be back next year. "Nobody said anything to me. No, not at this point," Lovullo replied.
Corbin Carroll is Sitting for the Last Game of the Season
"Corbin is fine. He's just banged up," Lovullo said. "He played a month recovering from a broken hand and I just told him, 'I want to take you off the field.' I just felt like I've got to take care of him. I don't want him to leave this season banged up. "
Ketel Marte on the other hand is in the lineup at DH at his own request.
Diamondbacks Trying to Finish Season at .500
"I want to finish this season strong. That's what I said to the guys yesterday. I think they want to finish at 500. That's never our final destination. But if it's the only thing we can do and go out and win today's game to finish 81-81, I think everybody's really geared up for that."
Geraldo Perdomo Dropped in Order to Give More RBI Opportunity
The Diamondbacks' star shortstop has 20 homers, 99 RBI and 98 runs scored. Lovullo moved him to third in the order in the hopes he might more easily achieve the 100 RBI milestone.
"I explained that to him too this morning. I said, look, you're hitting third, and I'm going to put a couple on-base percentage guys ahead of you, and you're going to get that opportunity. If you get that 100th RBI at the right time in the game, we're going to take you off the field and congratulate you."
The players ahead of Perdomo in the lineup today are Marte and Jordan Lawlar.
Taylor Rashi Pitched Through a Broken Toe
During a fielding play in Saturday night's game, Taylor Rashi appeared to be having some sort of issue.
It turns out Rashi has been pitching through a broken toe.
"I jammed it a week or so ago, I've been dealing with that ever since," Rashi said.
"Last night was the first time I ever had to push off my full foot. A little pain trying to cover first, but nothing that I couldn't get through.
"I've been pitching on it, and they know I can pitch on it. They told me it's just how much pain you can pitch through. My mindset was it's not something you can make worse, so just push through it regardless."