Geraldo Perdomo Gave Surprising Evaluation of His Season
Geraldo Perdomo has been an undeniable star for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. He's enjoyed such a notable breakout season, he's even getting national recognition as a potential NL MVP candidate.
On a team that also features Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, Perdomo may somehow be the most valuable member of the D-backs.
With that said, Perdomo isn't satisfied with his overall performance. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Perdomo talked about where he thought he fell short this year.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Not Satisfied With his Season
"I feel like it's been a great season, but on the glove side for me it's been my worst season, even if the numbers say it's positive," Perdomo said.
"I feel bad. I feel disappointed with the way I've been performing on defense, because that's not me and I feel that I'm the type of player that doesn't make a lot of errors and I feel like I made a lot of mistakes so far this season on defense."
Perdomo has, admittedly, made an uncharacteristic amount of errors in 2025. In 2022 (his second major league season) he made 14. He made nine total errors in 2023 and 2024, but has made 18 so far in 2025.
That is a surprise number for a player as fundamentally sound as Perdomo. He's still been an overall solid defender statistically, with +4 Defensive Runs Saved per Baseball-Reference, +3 Fielding Run Value and +4 Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant.
"I need to put a little bit more effort this offseason, work a little bit harder and perform the way I know I can perform on defense," he said.
"I don't know what was the reason. It's not an excuse. I just needed to be better. I hope I can fix everything I did wrong this season and get better for the next season. I don't want to say I wasn't focused, because I was focused. ... I just need to be better."
Manager Torey Lovullo has taken note of those errors, but still expressed confidence in his shortstop.
"An error is an error to me when you're that good. I think the world of him and his ability to go out and make a play that shouldn't be made," Lovullo said. "But there were a couple mental errors, and those probably bothered me more than anything."
Lovullo said Perdomo has been accountable to his mistakes, eagerly taking ownership for the miscues.
"On a mound visit [Friday], he's so accountable. When I made the pitching change, the first thing he said to me was, 'That's my fault,' and I'm trying to calm down the entire group.
"I can tell by the look on his face that he's wearing that because I know he feels like he let that one get away from him. If it is more of a physical versus fundamental, I think some of the easy ones we can clean up," Lovullo said.