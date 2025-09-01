D-backs Manager Had Strong Statement After Failing To Sweep Dodgers
On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks came very close to pulling off an improbable sweep of their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite trailing for most of the game, Corbin Carroll hit a heroic three-run homer to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning.
Unfortunately for Arizona, the D-backs' hitters would not be able to pull ahead, and a misplaced pitch to Dodgers catcher Will Smith in the ninth inning spelled a walk-off LA win.
Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo had a strong statement, speaking with D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Addresses Failed Sweep
Taking two of three from the Dodgers in LA is nothing to be dissatisfied with. Lovullo was complimentary of the job his team did, despite the heartbreaking loss in game three.
"[This team is] exactly who I think they are, they're winners," Lovullo said.
"They want to win, they know how to win, they fight, and that's why we're never out of any game at any time. You just don't know where the rally's going to start, and when it does, we have the capabilities of putting up quick [runs].
"We try to start a rally anywhere. It's our comeback plan, that's what we call it, and so it's got to start somewhere. When somebody does what their job is... getting on base, guys capitalize."
Regardless of the final score, the D-backs have not gone down without a fight once in their past two series.
"It's just unfortunate how it ended up. I still think it was a good series, I'm proud of us," Lovullo said. "But I'm looking to win every game that we play, especially here in Dodger Stadium."
"You look at it, we've won four of our last five games. So I'm very pleased with that. And I'm not an idiot, [the Brewers and Dodgers are] two of the best teams in baseball. But our standard is to win every single game we play. It doesn't matter who we play. I'm proud of us."
The D-backs are still a long way from a playoff berth, and it doesn't seem likely they'll be able to get close enough to earn a Wild Card appearance, even with their recent stretch of good baseball.
But anything can still be possible — for the time being — if everything is executed properly. Lovullo wants his team to earn whatever opportunity they may face in the final month of the season.
"I want us to play meaningful games in September. That's all I ask these guys, just go out, play hard, so we can score board watch a little bit in September," he said.
"You've got to earn that right. So we're going to turn the calendar month, and we've got to keep our heads up. We're in this. We can go out and win some baseball games, and anything's possible.
"We feel like it's a wide open range, and I like our guys playing hard the way they did [Sunday]," Lovullo said.