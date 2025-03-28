Diamondbacks Manager Talks Opening Day, Health Updates
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave his Opening Day message to the media throng at the Chase Field interview room prior to their game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday afternoon.
"It's a great day. It's a great day for this organization," said Lovullo. "It's always a great day for baseball, and it's day one of us being able to go out there and start to tell our story."
Lovullo is known as a player's manager, and won't be changing his approach any time soon.
"We have good players, we have a good team, and I'm really excited for this year. Every team walks into the ballpark feeling the same way I do. So my challenge is to be firm, fair, and consistent with these guys, allow them to go out there and be themselves, and at the end of the day hopefully play our best game."
Lovullo also went on to relay his experience going to a youth baseball Opening Day on Tuesday.
Health Updates
Blaze Alexander (strained right oblique) was formally placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to March 24. He is going to DH in a game on Friday and play shortstop on Saturday. So according to Lovullo he is "about game ready."
Alexander was in a spring competition to be the backup shortstop with Garrett Hampson and Jordan Lawlar among other. The injury set him back and took him out of that competition at least for now. He is eligible to come off the IL as early April 3, but for now he'll need to play his way back into the picture with the Reno Aces.
Kevin Ginkel (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to March 24. Ginkel did not sound like he's going to begin a throwing program in the very near future. He is eligible to come off the IL on April 8, but it's likely to take longer than that based on Lovullo's comments.
"Ginkel is going to continue to receive treatment," Lovullo said. "He's got to piece together some asymptomatic moments and just feel well enough to pick a baseball up and start throwing. The range of motion, I'm sure they're going to continue to maintain. So it shouldn't be a huge jump forward for him when he finally picks up a baseball."
Ginkel was expected to perform in a key setup role and perhaps even get some save chances if the matchups lined up. Now in his seventh season with the Diamondbacks, he has a career 3.47 ERA in 233.1 innings.
Kendall Graveman (strained right lumbar) Is also on the 15-day IL, retroactive to March 24 and is eligible to come off the IL on April 8. He will throw a bullpen on April 1. Lovullo said that he expects a quick ramp-up for Graveman as long as he is asymptomatic.
Signed late in the offseason to a major league deal, Graveman missed all of 2024 due to shoulder surgery. Since becoming a full-time reliever in 2021, he's posted a 2.74 ERA with 24 saves.