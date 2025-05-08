Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo: "We're Doing Fine"
HEALTH UPDATES
The Arizona Diamondbacks are very close to getting one member of their originally projected bullpen back, according to updates provided by manager Torey Lovullo.
Kendall Graveman started the year on the injured list due to lower back tightness. He finally threw a rehab game for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. He threw 14 pitches in one scoreless inning, allowing one hit. He touched 96 and sat between 93-95. Graveman will pitch for Reno again on Friday. While Lovullo could not say if he would require any additional rehab outings beyond Friday, it sounded like he would not.
Justin Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) threw out to 90 feet and depending on how he feels tomorrow, he might throw off a bullpen mound this weekend. Lovullo seemed to give hope that Martinez would not go far beyond his eligible return date of May 16.
I think he's going to potentially be around that time. It's not going to be much longer than that if it's not on that day. But the build-out is all contingent on how he feels today, which was good, and then how he feels for the bullpen.
A.J. Puk (flexor tendon strain, 60-day IL) is asymptomatic, and began working with plyoballs. Puk is eligible to come off the injured list on June 18.
Standings and Tiebreakers
Earlier on Thursday we published an article regarding the Diamondbacks playoff odds and the importance of tiebreakers. Lovullo is of course cognizant of the standings and the potential for tiebreakers to once again influence his team's fate. But at the same time, he is maintaining his own perspective.
"I think each year it's independent of the next," Lovullo said. "The point is valid because we got in 2023 by one game. We were going to lose several tiebreakers. The Reds being one of them finishing right in back of us. We lose a tiebreaker last year. But it's hard to say who's going to be there at the end of the year. So today's game is just as important as tomorrow's game."
He's right, it's impossible to project what the standings will look like a week from now, let alone three or four months away. But games played now count just as much in the standings as games played the last week of the season.
"My intention is that there is no tiebreaker, that we blow the doors off and play great baseball and we do what we're supposed to do. And that's the space that I live in. I don't live in the hang on for dear life, you're going to be in a tiebreaker mentality."
While it's still relatively early in the season, Lovullo's version of having a sense of urgency is trying to win games in the here and now.
"That's a little bit of a dangerous mindset to keep saying, oh, we have a long way to go. Man, like, it's right now. Right now is where we've got to go. I don't want us to lose sight of what's important. We've got to get going right now.
"We're doing okay. It's not doom and gloom. That's all I'm trying to say. I think we're still okay. But we're better than just being okay. I want us to get outside of that mindset. Like, we got to go. We got to go now."
