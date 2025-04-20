Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Exits Game With Leg Cramping
During Sunday's matchup with the Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly was forced to exit the game with an injury.
The club later announced that he suffered from "right leg cramping" an issue which has popped up time and time again for the veteran right-hander.
Things were unusual from the very start of the game as the scheduled outing between the Cubs and D-backs was sent into a weather delay. Rain seemed to clear up about 40 minutes past the original gametime allowing both sides to take the field, but half way through the bottom of the first inning officials were forced to once again usher players off the field.
Kelly seemed visibly frustrated at the news. However, with a lightning strike within three miles of the ballpark, this decision was simply for player safety. The next time the Diamondbacks stepped on the field, two hours and fifty minutes after the intended game start, it would be for good.
The Arizona right-hander entered already stuck in a jam, and allowed one run to score. Following this, Kelly settled in beautifully. He went five and two thirds innings striking out five hitters not allowing a single hit following the first inning.
It was in the sixth inning with two outs that Jose Herrera, the Diamondbacks' backup catcher, ran to the mound and called out manager Torey Lovullo as well as the D-backs' athletic trainer. Kelly seemed to continuously shake out his right leg.
After a quick evaluation he was pulled from the game, making way for Ryan Thompson.
The Diamondbacks announced that he left with leg cramping, nothing new for Kelly, who has struggled with those same issues consistently throughout the past few seasons. The right-hander has worked hard with the medical and coaching staff to practice proper hydration and workout techniques to avoid this, but problems have persisted.
We will continue to report on this issue as it develops.