Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly to Make First Appearance of Spring vs Royals
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off a rare tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday after a generally stellar performance from their pitching staff. On Friday, they'll take on the Kansas City Royals at Salt River Fields.
Game time is 1:10 p.m. Arizona time. The game will be webcast (audio only) on Dbacks.com.
As many of Arizona's major league pitchers begin to trickle into Cactus League play, the D-backs will see the first start of one of their key arms on Friday, turning to right-hander Merrill Kelly for his first Spring start.
In 2024, Kelly suffered an anomalous year, in which he pitched to a 4.04 ERA over just 73.2 innings in 13 starts. Of course, that was due to a rough stretch of injuries, as he was sidelined for the first half with a shoulder strain, and battled cramping issues when he returned.
Still, he began to look more like his normal self as the year went on. He began to once again look like his namesake, Merrill the Mainstay. He'll figure in as a key member of Arizona's rotation once again in 2025, if he can remain healthy.
The Royals will trot out left-hander Kris Bubic. Though traditionally a starter, he worked all of 2024 in relief, making 27 appearances and pitching to an excellent 2.67 ERA and 1.95 FIP while striking out 11.57 hitters per nine innings.
He throws a somewhat basic arsenal, with a 93 MPH four-seam and 84 MPH slider. Those two pitches made up 80% of his offerings in 2024, but he also does occasionally toss a changeup or sinker.
He's made one start so far in the Cactus League, allowing a run on two hits with two strikeouts over two innings.
Some other prominent major league arms are also expected to get into the game for the Diamondbacks, including RHP Ryne Nelson, RHP Cristian Mena, LHP A.J. Puk, RHP Kevin Ginkel, LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Justin Martinez, among other minor leaguers.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks will send stars Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll back out to play their regular positions. Carroll has been playing on an every-other-day basis, and in his last appearance Wednesday was a dominant 2-for-2 with two steals and a grand slam.
The outfield alignment features Gurriel-Barrosa-Carroll, with both Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas getting the day off.
Jordan Lawlar will man shortstop once again, after homering his last time out on Wednesday as well. Pavin Smith will get first base reps, and Adrian Del Castillo will get his first start at catcher after dealing with arm soreness and being limited to DH.
D-backs' no. 3 prospect Gino Groover will get into the game as the starting DH.
On the Royals' side, they'll trot out a lineup with several starters, but fans in attendance will get a special treat. 2024 first-round draft pick Jac Caglianone will start at first base.
Caglianone was the sixth overall pick in 2024, is the no. 22 prospect in MLB, and has three hits in five Spring plate appearances thus far, including a monster home run on February 23. That ball was hit 115 MPH off the bat and traveled 435 feet. Caglianone is one to watch.
The Diamondbacks are 2-4-1 in Cactus League play so far, but, as usual, the results of Spring games don't truly matter. Both Arizona's major league hitters and pitchers have looked generally sharp.
Stay tuned to Diamondbacks On SI for more up-to-the-minute Spring Training coverage.