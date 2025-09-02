Diamondbacks Reportedly Call Up 2 Minor League Players
According to a report by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro on X/Twittter, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to call up two minor-leaguers.
Right-hand reliever Taylor Rashi will return to the major league club after an extremely successful debut. Infielder Connor Kaiser will also head back to the majors.
Rashi was optioned just a few days prior on August 29. Optioned pitchers are required to remain down in the minors for at least 15 days before recall, unless replacing an injured player.
For position players, the waiting period is 10 days. Kaiser was optioned on August 18.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Taylor Rashi
The 29-year-old rookie made a splash in his first MLB appearance. The day after being called up, he was asked to collect an impressive three-inning save against the Milwaukee Brewers and their potent offense.
Rashi heroically executed, throwing three scoreless innings to give the D-backs a 6-4 win and a series split against one of the best clubs in MLB.
Manager Torey Lovullo then had to have a difficult conversation with Rashi after his milestone appearance. Despite the excellent results, Rashi had to throw 62 pitches over three innings, necessitating a lengthy downtime.
Since Arizona needed a fresh bullpen arm — and Rashi would be unavailable for several days — they were forced to send the right-hander back to Triple-A. Lovullo assured Rashi he'd have another opportunity in the majors this season, and that time would appear to be now.
Since Rashi was optioned only four days prior, he would have to be replacing an injured player. Right-hand reliever Juan Burgos was struck by a comebacker in the forearm Monday night, and may be headed for the IL, though that is speculation as of this writing.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Connor Kaiser
Technically, Kaiser has already been down in Reno for the requisite 10 days, so an injury would not be necessary in order for him to return.
That said, he's most likely replacing an injured Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the D-backs' roster. Gurriel suffered a scary incident on Monday night, being carted off the field after injuring his knee on a non-contact play in left-center field.
No official diagnosis has come forth yet, though Gurriel has likely already had imaging on the knee. Lovullo called it "right knee discomfort" following Monday's game, but was not optimistic about the eventual diagnosis.
Kaiser spent five games up in the majors from August 3-17. He recorded his first career major league hit — an RBI double — against the Rockies on August 10.