Diamondbacks Outfielder to Have Imaging After Scary Injury
According to manager Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will undergo imaging on Tuesday, after Gurriel was carted off the field following a knee injury in Monday night's game.
Lovullo did not have an official diagnosis, calling it right knee discomfort.
On a sharply-hit fly ball in the sixth inning, Gurriel and newly-appointed center fielder Blaze Alexander converged. Alexander made a diving catch, and Gurriel maneuvered to avoid a collision.
Gurriel immediately grabbed his right knee, and was quickly removed from the game with his head in his hands. It did not look good for the outfielder at the time.
"Say some prayers for him tonight," Lovullo told reporters after the game.
"It's a situation where we're going to hope for the best. I don't think it looks great, but before I'm going to speculate, I'll just say we'll park it in neutral for 24 hours."
Lovullo called it a "non-contact injury."
"It looked to me like he planted that right foot to get out of the way. They were both closing in on the ball. ... They didn't touch."
Best-case scenario is not yet out of the question, but chances do appear slim. Gurriel was able to put some weight on his right leg, but still looked to be in intense pain.
Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on this developing story.
Arizona Diamondbacks Blaze Alexander Discusses Gurriel Injury
Alexander, who admittedly made an exceptional play to bring in the ball, said he sent Gurriel a text immediately upon getting back to the clubhouse.
"I just sent him a text as soon as I got back to the locker, just praying for him and stuff. ... He's one of our leaders on our team, a guy we need, so hoping it's really nothing.
Alexander said he was unaware of what happened behind him at first.
"I had no idea what happened behind me. I made the play, I was looking at the crowd and started running in. I see [Geraldo Perdomo] running towards me. I was like, 'What's going on?' I look back and Gurriel's down.
"I was waiting the whole game just to get a ball hit to me. ... I was at my highest high, and then I look over, and it was really, really low point, hearing Gurriel on the ground.
"If it took me to miss the ball for him not to get hurt, I'd probably rather that happen," Alexander said.