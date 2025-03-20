Diamondbacks' Minor League Reliever Suspended for PEDs
Arizona Diamondbacks' right-handed pitching prospect Listher Sosa has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball. Below is the full text of the press release from MLB:
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League pitcher Listher Sosa, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Reno Aces, has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Methandienone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Joint Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Methandienone is an anabolic steroid usually sold under the brand Dianbol.
The 23-year-old Sosa was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of the Dominican Republic and has been in the Diamondbacks organization since 2022. Pitching across three levels in 2024 he compiled a 3.39 ERA and a 3.85 FIP in 61 innings, reaching Double-A Amarillo by the end of the year.
Sosa was given the opportunity to pitch in four Cactus League games this spring for the Diamondbacks. Over four innings, he allowed three hits, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and two earned runs, while striking out three.
Sosa is a hard thrower, with a sinker that can creep up towards 97 MPH. He also throws a hard 89 MPH changeup and a devastating upper-80s slider. The slider has hard movement, and is an above-average 60-grade weapon for the righty.
Sosa won't be on the mound for quite some time. The 80-game suspension will now take him up until late June to early July at the earliest before he can return to pitch in affiliated games for the Diamondbacks.