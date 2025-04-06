D-backs Have Multiple Special Events set for Friday vs Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be back at Chase Field this upcoming week. That means that there will be plenty of exciting giveaways, special events, and other limited time offers for fans to enjoy and take advantage of.
After facing the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the week, the Diamondbacks are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers during the weekend for the first time this regular season.
Friday night kicks off the festivities of the weekend as there's three events going on at that game which starts at 6:40 p.m.
The first event going on is a special Boy Band Diamondbacks T-shirt special event ticket package that includes the shirt and a ticket to the game. The players included on the t-shirt are none other than Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Geraldo Perdomo.
Fans who want this shirt can acquire it by purchasing tickets through the special event link listed here Be sure to get in quick, as tickets are in limited supply and selling out quickly.
The other special event before and during the game is their Autism Awareness event. April is National Autism Awareness Month, and as such, Arizona is spreading awareness and inclusiveness on Friday. If you buy a ticket, you will get a special Diamondbacks-themed T-shirt with the iconic puzzle logo on it. There are multiple sizes, but it's first-come, first-served.
According to the D-backs, a portion of every ticket sold for this special event will be donated to autism programs across the state.
The third event going on Friday night is one that is always a fan favorite and is free for the whole crowd. One just has to be at Chase Field for the best viewing. That event is their classic Friday fireworks event that can now occur easily thanks to the roof being able to open with fans inside.
Provided the weather is good, the D-backs will be putting on their second fireworks show this season, as presented by SeatGeek. The fireworks will be themed to iconic boy band songs that will be played on the loud speaker. It's a great time for all.
The "Versus Dogs" are making a comeback this season after being highly talked about last year. These hot dogs are a special creation that the D-backs custom make for each home series to highlight their opponent's region of cuisine.
The Brewers Dog, which one can buy at Big Dawgs located at sections 105 and 324, will be available all weekend long. Besides the bun and dog, it comes with cheese sauce, avocado crema, queso fresco, and jalapenos.
All of this information is courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It's up to D-backs fans to make sure the stadium is packed for this pivotal series against a playoff contender as each win is crucial for the Diamondbacks. That's especially true after last season when they missed the Postseason by one game.