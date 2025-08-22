Diamondbacks Name New Third-Base Coach
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly named a new third-base coach in the wake of Shaun Larkin's removal from that role.
According to an article from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, Tim Bogar is set to be named Arizona's newest third-base coach.
The D-backs made a surprise change on Wednesday, removing Larkin from third base (while still retaining him to coach the infield). Bogar will take over effective immediately.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Make Surprise Coaching Change
Arizona Diamondbacks Name Tim Bogar Third-Base Coach
Bogar does come from within the D-backs' organization. He spent two seasons as the third-base coach for the Boston Red Sox from 2010-2011, but has not filled that position since then. He served as the bench coach of the Washington Nationals from 2018-2023.
Bogar had been working in Arizona's front office as a player development special assignment advisor/coordinator. A former infielder, Bogar played in nine major league seasons from 1993-2001.
The D-backs had to make a decision quickly. Larkin was removed from third base on Wednesday following his latest questionable decision. Arizona immediately jumped into their search.
While Reno Aces third-base coach Shawn Roof seemed to be an obvious candidate, the D-backs opted to go back into the front office well to find their next hire.
Bogar has his own reputation of being aggressive. In his second season at third base for the Red Sox, Boston recorded the sixth-most outs at home plate — something the D-backs have struggled with in the 2025 season as well.
Larkin, meanwhile, had come under fire for his decision-making, which came to a head during a win over the Cleveland Guardians in which Alek Thomas was thrown out at home plate on an ill-advised send.
Relieving Larkin of his duties was no easy decision for manager Torey Lovullo.
"[Larkin] hadn't ever coached third base before at this level and probably hadn't done it in quite some time. So we were going to give him a little bit of a runway. But it's just gotten to the point where I needed to make this decision," Lovullo said.
"That's tough for Torey because Torey loves his coaches. He loves his guys. And that was a tough decision for him," D-backs team president and CEO Derrick Hall said. "[Larkin]'s a really hard worker. He's very smart. He was just in a tough spot."
Related Content: Derrick Hall Addresses Diamondbacks' Coaching Change
Arizona is in need of stability from their third-base coach. Lovullo has said he wants to be an aggressive team, but the inconsistency of sends and holds by Larkin became unsustainable.